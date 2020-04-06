Arnolds Robot

ARNOLD´S ROBOT

I offer an EA that includes three trading robots: standard [S], grid [G], binary [B]. I haven't developed the latter, binary, because I haven't found a broker, who would have responded to my understanding of binary trading.

The robot is intended for use on the MT4 platform.

The trading robot uses a news indicator, which makes trading safer. The robot stops before the news and the pause continues even after the news, when the pause time is full, the robot resumes trading. You must install the news indicator manually, the remaining indicators used by the robot will be installed together with the installation of the robot. When installing the news indicator, you must select your time zone in the indicator by pressing the: Server Time Offset button and selecting your time zone. You can also set the time zone automatically here, but it doesn't always work. Therefore, the time of your zone must be selected manually, this is necessary for the indicator to transmit the news to the robot in time.

I have to provide a standard grid and both robots also have ready configuration files. So that you install a trading robot on the platform and, according to the currency pair, the corresponding setting (setfile) and you can start trading immediately, everything is ready to start trading immediately.

I recommend using an IC Markets broker and a row account. I just made the settings using the broker IC Markets and the raw account.

Used Leverage 1: 500

Before installing the EA, press F3 and delete any old global variables. EA stores its global variables. If you do not delete the old global variables, the trading robot will start working incorrectly. So be sure to delete the old global variables before installing the robot.

I strongly recommend starting a demo account.

I offer a 30 day license for $ 47 to send to trade, both in the demo account and in the live account.

ARNOLD´S ROBOT Price is 1047 USD. However, it is now possible to buy a limited quantity of ARNOLD´S ROBOT for 329 usd. Use the opportunity!

You can open two trading accounts (standard [S], grid [G]) for $ 329, send me both account numbers and I'll send the grid [G] setup files for it to start another account.

You need to transfer 1,500 euros to one account to start. If you want to open another account immediately, you will need to transfer 1,500 eutos to start another account.

Of course, you can choose the currency of the trading account in which you will start trading.

The setting in the file name indicates the timeframe to use with this setting.

The News Indicator cannot be used in Strategy Tester.

In the comments you will find the configuration(SET) files and the required news indicator.



