Inquisitor ECN

A non-indicator trading expert that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500
Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite:
- commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero;
-  prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones;
- the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss protects orders from accidental Stop-Loss failure by a jump in price during rollover;

- the option of smart-processing of Monday's gaps: when a Stop-loss occurs at the opening of the market, the order is not closed automatically in conditions of huge spreads - after the spread returns to the normal range the EA sets new TP / SL values.

Working timeframe - M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The tests were carried out for 2.5 years from the beginning of 2018 on RannForex quotes with a real variable spread.
EA trades in the channel with single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). No indicators are used for inputs and outputs. Each order is assigned a Stop Loss and Take Profit.
EA should be turned off on days of important events, for example, days of central bank meetings related to a particular currency pair, on the Friday evening before the elections in the UK, USA or Europe.
For the best results of the Expert Advisor, quotes should be come to the terminal in which the Expert Advisor is running at least 2 hours before the start of each trading session, and you should also not restart the terminal and the Expert Advisor from Friday to Monday. For stability and speed of the Expert Advisor, I recommend installing the terminal on a VPS located in the region of the broker's servers.
IMPORTANT: 
1) it is not recommended to use EA on default settings - for optimal EA operation, a separate set has been developed for each currency pair. The set files include all those settings that trade on the monitoring account of a real account: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/779500
2) The settings in the attached sets are intended for broker accounts operating on GMT + 2 (winter time). When trading with a broker working at a different time, you need to manually adjust the working time in the advisor's settings so that the Hour start is always equal to the broker's terminal time corresponding to 22 (CET). After that, the Hour end is offset by the same amount as the Hour start. If you are using the roll-over functions, you should change Rollover_start and Rollover_end by the same amount.
3) The sets include MoneyManagement proportional to the Balance, based on back tests of each currency pair made since 2013. The number of units in the currency of the deposit per lot 0.01 is taken on the basis of the test drawdown equated to 5% of the deposit for each currency pair, but not less than 1% per trade.

4) The Don't STOP Sell in Roll-Over option is enabled in the sets, which allows a Stop-Loss exceeding the specified one (generally speaking, due to Monday's gaps, the Stop-Loss value on Forex is never limited by the SL parameter specified by the trader).

Settings specific

Don’t STOP Buy in Roll-Over - DO NOT close Buy orders in Rollover

Don’t STOP Sell in Roll-Over - DO NOT close Sell orders in Rollover

Roll-Over start - the beginning of the Rollover

Roll-Over end - Rollover ending

Virtual Stop-Loss - do not assign a market Stop-Loss to an order

Assume commission - take into account the commission of the account when closing an order

Murrey Level On / Off - enable the prohibition of entries in the direction of the trend exhaustion in the Murrey reversal zones

Murrey Period - the number of candles for calculating Murrey levels

Murrey TF - Murrey levels time frame (4-H1, 5-H4, 6-D1)

Murrey reversal level for Sells - Murrey level, beyond which Sell is prohibited (Buy-mirrored)


Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Inquisitor Pro
Yury Salikaev
Experts
A non-indicator trading EA that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite : - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; - prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss prote
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Arkana Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Arkana Gold is an elite Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It is an advanced, high-confluence system that merges Artificial Intelligence with classic and modern technical indicators, creating a robust and adaptive strategy to capture the strongest movements in the gold market. Key Features Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of the movement with confiden
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Experts
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Experts
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
MTrendingEAv2
CHU HAI HA Chu Hai
Experts
Specification: - Trend trading only on GBPCAD . - EA run using H1 (1 hour) and D1 (daily) timeframes only (so don't worry about strategy tester modelling quality, because of using H1/D1 is enough) . - Each trade opened with pre-determined Stop loss and Take profit. - Having trailing stop. - Based on fixed risk per trade/position (default is 5% of account free margin), then: Expecting net profit is about 60%/year ; Maximum drawdown is only 11% for the whole period (4 years testing). - Medium/L
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Xyruma FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
Xyruma by The Leo TraderFX Xyruma by The Leo TraderFX is a premium VIP Gold Expert Advisor specially engineered for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . Built for precision-focused Gold trading, Xyruma uses advanced entry confirmation, intelligent trade filtering and dynamic position management to target high-quality opportunities in fast-moving market conditions. Key Features: Specialized for XAUUSD / Gold M1 Precision-based automated Gold trading strategy Advanced entry confirmation and trade
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
NasdaqTrend
Xin Gong
Experts
This formula is mainly for the U.S. stock market, mainly for the Nasdaq stock index (nas100). In the unilateral market, the results of the back test of the NASDAQ data will yield more than 100 times in 5 months In the shock market of Dow Jones and standard & Poor's, they also made abnormal returns Minimum starting amount: US $1000 Under the genetic algorithm, the optimal parameter is expected payoff Input parameters: MaximumRisk : 0.03/0.03/0.01/1.0 Optimization: Maximum loss: 30 Cont
Life Expert
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.92 (185)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Eurusd Auto Trading Bot
Gabriel Beaird
4 (2)
Experts
Fully Automated And ready just follow the instructions below to see it work right. Enjoy!  MINIMUM ACCOUNT SIZE - $500 RECCOMENDED ACCOUNT SIZE - $1000 For EurUSD Trade On 15M Candle For IG broker  Another broker it works on is OANDA but I run mine on IG Comes ready as is all you need to do is make sure the above is correct and then run it on EUR USD (15M) Goes off of equity in the account I have worked on this EA on and off and now I think it has enough data and backtesting to give to you al
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
More from author
Inquisitor Lite
Yury Salikaev
Experts
Non-indicator EA, working after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on no-commission accounts with low spreads  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Working timeframe - M5. The range of currency pairs is not limited. In the "Discussion" section there are set files for the tested 15 currency pairs. The tests were carried out over 7 years from the middle of 2013 with a real variable spread. The EA trades single orders (averaging and martingale are NOT used). TP,
Inquisitor Pro
Yury Salikaev
Experts
A non-indicator trading EA that works after the end of the American trading session, 22 (CET). Ideal for working on accounts with low spreads with or without commission    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/779500 Differences from EA Inquisitor Lite : - commission accounting, the algorithm is adapted to work on ECN, Raw-spread accounts with a spread close to zero; - prohibition of entries in the direction of trend departure in Murrey reversal zones; - the option to work with virtual Stop-Loss prote
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review