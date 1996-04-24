Trend Fusion MTF

  • Indicators
  • Elham Afsharpour
    Elham Afsharpour

    Elham Afsharpour

    5 (2)
    I am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Trend Fusion MTF

Trend Fusion MTF is a multi-timeframe trend and market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It analyzes up to six selected timeframes independently and displays their current direction in a clean chart panel. Each timeframe can have its own weight, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence on the final trend-power result.

The indicator uses confirmed price pivots and market-structure patterns, including BOS and CHOCH, to classify each timeframe as:

  • Uptrend

  • Downtrend

  • Neutral

  • Waiting for confirmation

How It Works

For every enabled timeframe, Trend Fusion MTF automatically:

  • Scans previous candles.

  • Finds the initial valid high and low pivots.

  • Detects new confirmed pivots.

  • Monitors breaks of important market-structure levels.

  • Confirms bullish, bearish or neutral trend conditions.

  • Adds the timeframe result to the total weighted trend power.

Each timeframe is calculated separately using its own candle data.

The indicator does not require another indicator, EX5 file or external resource.

Multi-Timeframe Panel

The panel displays:

  • Selected timeframe

  • Current trend direction

  • Timeframe weight

  • Bullish or bearish contribution

  • Total trend power

  • Overall trend condition

  • Timeframe alignment status

  • Visual power meter

When all enabled timeframes align in the same direction, the indicator can also draw a trend-alignment arrow on the chart.

Weighted Trend Power

Each timeframe can be assigned a different weight.

For example:

  • H4 Uptrend with weight 5 contributes +5.

  • H1 Downtrend with weight 4 contributes -4.

  • M15 Neutral contributes 0.

A positive total indicates bullish trend power, while a negative total indicates bearish trend power.

This allows traders to give more importance to higher timeframes.

Main Features

  • Analysis of up to six timeframes

  • Independent trend calculation for every timeframe

  • Automatic initial pivot detection

  • Valid high and low pivot analysis

  • BOS and CHOCH market-structure patterns

  • Uptrend, Downtrend and Neutral states

  • Optional neutral confirmation stage

  • Configurable timeframe weights

  • Weighted trend-power calculation

  • All-timeframe alignment detection

  • Optional chart arrows

  • Wick or candle-close break mode

  • Optional ATR-based pivot sensitivity

  • Adjustable break buffer

  • Customizable chart panel

  • No external indicator dependency

Input Parameters

Timeframe Settings

For each timeframe, you can configure:

Enable Timeframe

Enables or disables the timeframe.

Timeframe

Selects the period to analyze.

Weight

Defines how strongly the timeframe affects the total trend-power calculation.

Trend Detection Settings

Initial Scan Back Bars

Defines how many historical closed candles are scanned when finding the initial pivots.

Simple Pivot Side Bars

Controls the number of candles required to confirm a pivot.

Higher values generally produce fewer and stronger pivots.

ATR Pivot Mode

Allows the pivot sensitivity to adjust according to market volatility.

ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used by the dynamic pivot calculation.

Pivot Equal Tolerance

Defines the allowed difference between approximately equal pivot prices.

Break Mode

Selects whether market-structure breaks are detected using candle wicks or candle closes.

Break Buffer

Adds an optional confirmation distance beyond the structure level.

Neutral Trend Confirmation

When enabled, the indicator enters a neutral state before confirming a complete trend reversal.

Panel Settings

The panel settings allow you to customize:

  • Panel position

  • Panel width

  • Font and text size

  • Trend colors

  • Background colors

  • Border and accent colors

  • Panel opacity

  • Trend-power meter

  • Alignment arrows

  • Update frequency

Suggested Use

Trend Fusion MTF can help traders:

  • Compare lower and higher timeframe trends.

  • Identify bullish or bearish market structure.

  • Confirm directional bias before evaluating a trade.

  • Avoid trading against the dominant higher-timeframe trend.

  • Detect when the market is entering a neutral transition.

  • Monitor full multi-timeframe trend alignment.

Trend Fusion MTF is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trading positions.


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The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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Indicators
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Indicators
A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas. STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure. STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear
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Elham Afsharpour
Indicators
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News Guard Pro
Elham Afsharpour
Utilities
NewsGuard Pro for MetaTrader 5 NewsGuard Pro is an economic-news filter, trading guard, chart dashboard, and position-protection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It monitors economic events related to selected symbols and currencies, blocks trading during configurable news periods, detects abnormal spreads, displays upcoming events on the chart, and can protect existing positions. NewsGuard Pro does not generate trading signals or open positions. It works as a protection layer for manual traders
TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender
Elham Afsharpour
Utilities
Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5 Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates. Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API. The utility does not open, close or modify trades. Main features New-position
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