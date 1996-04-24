Trend Fusion MTF
- Indicators
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Elham AfsharpourI am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Fusion MTF is a multi-timeframe trend and market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.
It analyzes up to six selected timeframes independently and displays their current direction in a clean chart panel. Each timeframe can have its own weight, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence on the final trend-power result.
The indicator uses confirmed price pivots and market-structure patterns, including BOS and CHOCH, to classify each timeframe as:
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Uptrend
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Downtrend
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Neutral
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Waiting for confirmation
How It Works
For every enabled timeframe, Trend Fusion MTF automatically:
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Scans previous candles.
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Finds the initial valid high and low pivots.
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Detects new confirmed pivots.
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Monitors breaks of important market-structure levels.
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Confirms bullish, bearish or neutral trend conditions.
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Adds the timeframe result to the total weighted trend power.
Each timeframe is calculated separately using its own candle data.
The indicator does not require another indicator, EX5 file or external resource.
Multi-Timeframe Panel
The panel displays:
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Selected timeframe
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Current trend direction
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Timeframe weight
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Bullish or bearish contribution
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Total trend power
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Overall trend condition
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Timeframe alignment status
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Visual power meter
When all enabled timeframes align in the same direction, the indicator can also draw a trend-alignment arrow on the chart.
Weighted Trend Power
Each timeframe can be assigned a different weight.
For example:
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H4 Uptrend with weight 5 contributes +5.
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H1 Downtrend with weight 4 contributes -4.
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M15 Neutral contributes 0.
A positive total indicates bullish trend power, while a negative total indicates bearish trend power.
This allows traders to give more importance to higher timeframes.
Main Features
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Analysis of up to six timeframes
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Independent trend calculation for every timeframe
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Automatic initial pivot detection
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Valid high and low pivot analysis
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BOS and CHOCH market-structure patterns
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Uptrend, Downtrend and Neutral states
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Optional neutral confirmation stage
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Configurable timeframe weights
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Weighted trend-power calculation
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All-timeframe alignment detection
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Optional chart arrows
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Wick or candle-close break mode
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Optional ATR-based pivot sensitivity
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Adjustable break buffer
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Customizable chart panel
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No external indicator dependency
Input Parameters
Timeframe Settings
For each timeframe, you can configure:
Enable Timeframe
Enables or disables the timeframe.
Timeframe
Selects the period to analyze.
Weight
Defines how strongly the timeframe affects the total trend-power calculation.
Trend Detection Settings
Initial Scan Back Bars
Defines how many historical closed candles are scanned when finding the initial pivots.
Simple Pivot Side Bars
Controls the number of candles required to confirm a pivot.
Higher values generally produce fewer and stronger pivots.
ATR Pivot Mode
Allows the pivot sensitivity to adjust according to market volatility.
ATR Period
Defines the ATR period used by the dynamic pivot calculation.
Pivot Equal Tolerance
Defines the allowed difference between approximately equal pivot prices.
Break Mode
Selects whether market-structure breaks are detected using candle wicks or candle closes.
Break Buffer
Adds an optional confirmation distance beyond the structure level.
Neutral Trend Confirmation
When enabled, the indicator enters a neutral state before confirming a complete trend reversal.
Panel Settings
The panel settings allow you to customize:
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Panel position
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Panel width
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Font and text size
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Trend colors
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Background colors
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Border and accent colors
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Panel opacity
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Trend-power meter
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Alignment arrows
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Update frequency
Suggested Use
Trend Fusion MTF can help traders:
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Compare lower and higher timeframe trends.
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Identify bullish or bearish market structure.
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Confirm directional bias before evaluating a trade.
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Avoid trading against the dominant higher-timeframe trend.
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Detect when the market is entering a neutral transition.
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Monitor full multi-timeframe trend alignment.
Trend Fusion MTF is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trading positions.