Trend Fusion MTF

Trend Fusion MTF is a multi-timeframe trend and market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It analyzes up to six selected timeframes independently and displays their current direction in a clean chart panel. Each timeframe can have its own weight, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence on the final trend-power result.

The indicator uses confirmed price pivots and market-structure patterns, including BOS and CHOCH, to classify each timeframe as:

Uptrend

Downtrend

Neutral

Waiting for confirmation

How It Works

For every enabled timeframe, Trend Fusion MTF automatically:

Scans previous candles.

Finds the initial valid high and low pivots.

Detects new confirmed pivots.

Monitors breaks of important market-structure levels.

Confirms bullish, bearish or neutral trend conditions.

Adds the timeframe result to the total weighted trend power.

Each timeframe is calculated separately using its own candle data.

The indicator does not require another indicator, EX5 file or external resource.

Multi-Timeframe Panel

The panel displays:

Selected timeframe

Current trend direction

Timeframe weight

Bullish or bearish contribution

Total trend power

Overall trend condition

Timeframe alignment status

Visual power meter

When all enabled timeframes align in the same direction, the indicator can also draw a trend-alignment arrow on the chart.

Weighted Trend Power

Each timeframe can be assigned a different weight.

For example:

H4 Uptrend with weight 5 contributes +5.

H1 Downtrend with weight 4 contributes -4.

M15 Neutral contributes 0.

A positive total indicates bullish trend power, while a negative total indicates bearish trend power.

This allows traders to give more importance to higher timeframes.

Main Features

Analysis of up to six timeframes

Independent trend calculation for every timeframe

Automatic initial pivot detection

Valid high and low pivot analysis

BOS and CHOCH market-structure patterns

Uptrend, Downtrend and Neutral states

Optional neutral confirmation stage

Configurable timeframe weights

Weighted trend-power calculation

All-timeframe alignment detection

Optional chart arrows

Wick or candle-close break mode

Optional ATR-based pivot sensitivity

Adjustable break buffer

Customizable chart panel

No external indicator dependency

Input Parameters

Timeframe Settings

For each timeframe, you can configure:

Enable Timeframe

Enables or disables the timeframe.

Timeframe

Selects the period to analyze.

Weight

Defines how strongly the timeframe affects the total trend-power calculation.

Trend Detection Settings

Initial Scan Back Bars

Defines how many historical closed candles are scanned when finding the initial pivots.

Simple Pivot Side Bars

Controls the number of candles required to confirm a pivot.

Higher values generally produce fewer and stronger pivots.

ATR Pivot Mode

Allows the pivot sensitivity to adjust according to market volatility.

ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used by the dynamic pivot calculation.

Pivot Equal Tolerance

Defines the allowed difference between approximately equal pivot prices.

Break Mode

Selects whether market-structure breaks are detected using candle wicks or candle closes.

Break Buffer

Adds an optional confirmation distance beyond the structure level.

Neutral Trend Confirmation

When enabled, the indicator enters a neutral state before confirming a complete trend reversal.

Panel Settings

The panel settings allow you to customize:

Panel position

Panel width

Font and text size

Trend colors

Background colors

Border and accent colors

Panel opacity

Trend-power meter

Alignment arrows

Update frequency

Suggested Use

Trend Fusion MTF can help traders:

Compare lower and higher timeframe trends.

Identify bullish or bearish market structure.

Confirm directional bias before evaluating a trade.

Avoid trading against the dominant higher-timeframe trend.

Detect when the market is entering a neutral transition.

Monitor full multi-timeframe trend alignment.

Trend Fusion MTF is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trading positions.