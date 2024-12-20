Scaled vidya trends indicator

Introducing to your attention the unique trading system/indicator "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes.





Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends:





-Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes;

-Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs;

-Applies a scalping method based on local targets for signals;

-Signals appears at the new open of the timeframe, waiting for signal confirmation. Signals work both for the main trend direction and significant corrections;

-Emphasizes minimizing trading risks, trying to keep drawdown on lowest levels.

-Easy to use: simply select the pair and timeframe mode in the product settings,then run it on the chosen pair and timeframe, the advisor starts working.



