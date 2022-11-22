Breakout Squeezer

The

is an Expert Advisor based on a proven strategy that makes stable and save returns along the way (

). It uses a

breakout strategy together with an alorithmic approach, taking advantage of the high volatility when the price breaks a new high/low. It also includes a safe Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Break-Even and Trailing-Stop setups in order to avoid losses and let the winners run.

.





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LIVE PERFORMANCE ON MYFXBOOK => CHECK IMAGES BELOW AS PROOF, OR SEND ME MESSAGE TO SEND MYFXBOOK LINK!

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PROMO OF -50% FOR THE NEXT 10 PURCHASES !!! HURRY UP, NEXT PRICE => 799$

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---- RECOMENDATIONS ----

Timeframes : the EA can run on any timeframe, but for secure and stable profits, 1H timeframe is recommended.

Pairs : XAU/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD (ordered by top performers)

.Set Inputs : Use the predefined inputs.

Other recommendations : use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and for fast executions (<10ms), use a good reliable VPS!





---- NOTES ----

* All backtests were executed risking only 1% of the actual balance.

* All test results have 15 YEARS of BACKTEST: 2010-2026

* Profit % avg. of total trades: 90%





---- CONTACT ----

For any question, message me here or on Telegram (@Theinvestorgram). I'm glad to answer and clarify your doubts!