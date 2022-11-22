Breakout Squeezer
- Experts
-
Alexandre Manuel Cruz Bastos👨💻 Portuguese/Spanish/English
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✅ +8 years in Financial world as a developer and AI/Data Engineer to deliver the best product and tools for SUCCESS!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
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LIVE PERFORMANCE ON MYFXBOOK => CHECK IMAGES BELOW AS PROOF, OR SEND ME MESSAGE TO SEND MYFXBOOK LINK!
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PROMO OF -50% FOR THE NEXT 10 PURCHASES !!! HURRY UP, NEXT PRICE => 799$
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----RECOMENDATIONS----
Timeframes: the EA can run on any timeframe, but for secure and stable profits, 1H timeframe is recommended.
Pairs: XAU/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD (ordered by top performers)
.Set Inputs: Use the predefined inputs.
Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and for fast executions (<10ms), use a good reliable VPS!
----NOTES----
* All backtests were executed risking only 1% of the actual balance.
* All test results have 15 YEARS of BACKTEST: 2010-2026
* Profit % avg. of total trades: 90%
----CONTACT----