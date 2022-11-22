Breakout Squeezer

The Breakout Squeezer EA is an Expert Advisor based on a proven strategy that makes stable and save returns along the way (15 years tested). It uses a breakout strategy together with an alorithmic approach, taking advantage of the high volatility when the price breaks a new high/low. It also includes a safe Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Break-Even and Trailing-Stop setups in order to avoid losses and let the winners run. It doesn't use any type of Martingale/Grid approaches.


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LIVE PERFORMANCE ON MYFXBOOK => CHECK IMAGES BELOW AS PROOF, OR SEND ME MESSAGE TO SEND MYFXBOOK LINK!
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PROMO OF -50% FOR THE NEXT 10 PURCHASES !!! HURRY UP, NEXT PRICE => 799$

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----RECOMENDATIONS----

Timeframes: the EA can run on any timeframe, but for secure and stable profits, 1H timeframe is recommended.

Pairs: XAU/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD (ordered by top performers)

.Set Inputs: Use the predefined inputs.

Other recommendations: use of ECN Brokers to have low spreads (<1.0 pips), low commissions (<8$/lot round turn) and for fast executions (<10ms), use a good reliable VPS!


----NOTES----

* All backtests were executed risking only 1% of the actual balance.

* All test results have 15 YEARS of BACKTEST: 2010-2026

* Profit % avg. of total trades: 90%


----CONTACT----

For any question, message me here or on Telegram (@Theinvestorgram). I'm glad to answer and clarify your doubts!
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Super Trendy EA
Alexandre Manuel Cruz Bastos
Experts
The SuperTrendy EA is an Expert Advisor based on a trend strategy and neuro-algo approach  which makes stable and save returns (it WINS more than it LOOSES , but it looses too, not like many expensive EAs on the market that only show wins after wins. Don't be fooled , you would end up blowing accounts with those EAs using Martingale/Grid systems that have no control ) along the way ( tested since 2010 with Real Tick Data from ICMarkets and Duckascopy (99.9%) ). It uses a Trend following algorit
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