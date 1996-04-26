TrendSignal - projects one of the main market wisdom and says - "Trend is my friend." Using this indicator, you can develop a trading system in financial markets. Since the indicator is designed specifically to create a system for finding a market trend. Perhaps TrendSignal can be called the main one, since classic trading involves searching for trends. In principle, the indicator perfectly copes with its task. This indicator does not lag and show the trend in real time!





TrendSignal - Allows you to determine the current trend. With the help of the built-in algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The indicator can be used along with oscillators as filters. Flexible indicator settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.