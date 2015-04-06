Shadow Scalper

NOT A MARTINGALE, NOT A NETWORKER





This Expert Advisor uses a volatility indicator, when a certain level is reached, a trade is opened with the set TP and SL.

There are three levels in total, the higher the level, the less common it is and the more reliable the deal.

It is recommended to use currency pairs with the lowest volatility, such as EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDUSD, etc. with a timeframe of 5 min.

The level of volatility varies from year to year, so it is recommended to adjust them periodically.









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