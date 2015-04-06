Shadow Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
NOT A MARTINGALE, NOT A NETWORKER
This Expert Advisor uses a volatility indicator, when a certain level is reached, a trade is opened with the set TP and SL.
There are three levels in total, the higher the level, the less common it is and the more reliable the deal.
It is recommended to use currency pairs with the lowest volatility, such as EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDUSD, etc. with a timeframe of 5 min.
The level of volatility varies from year to year, so it is recommended to adjust them periodically.
Input parameters
- Buy1=true - open a deal to buy level 1
- Buy2=true - open a deal to buy level 2
- Buy3=true - open a deal to buy level 3
- Sell1=true - open a level 1 sell trade
- Sell2=true - open a level 2 sell trade
- Sell3=true - open a level 3 sell trade
- Level1=0.0005 - ATR level for opening a level 1 trade
- Level2=0.0008 - ATR level for opening a level 3 trade
- Level3=0.001 - ATR level for opening a level 4 trade
- variable13=201 - Magic Number for Level 1
- variable14=202 - Magic Number for Level 2
- variable15=203 - Magic Number for level 3
- MAPeriod=2 - the period of the moving average (it is better not to change it)
- ATRHigherPeriod=1 - ATR period
- MoveSL2BE=1 - when the specified level is reached, the SL will be rearranged
- ProfitTarget=5 - take profit
- StopLoss=5 - stop loss
- MainChartTickSizeSQ=0.0001 - switch between five and four characters