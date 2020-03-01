Yellow mouse scalping MT5

Yellow mouse scalping

Yellow mouse scalping is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for night trading on a calm market. The strategy is night scalping. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used.

Monitoring of the advisor's work, as well as my other developments, can be viewed at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vkprofit/seller#products

General recommendations

The minimum deposit is $ 50. The EA opens trades in a calm market, execution and spread are not critical in the work, but still affect the result.

The "default" settings are intended for trading EURUSD, TF M5. Broker time GMT +2 (winter time)

When testing, it is important to keep in mind that the EA is sensitive to the time of opening trades.

The main settings of the advisor can be viewed here - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/733063




Casperminou
162
Casperminou 2020.07.02 16:09 
 

Excellent E.A great product worth the money. The author is very dedicated to his customers also. Overall a must buy

More from author
PanelManual
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
The panel for the MT4 terminal is designed to help the trader quickly set pending orders for a breakout of the previous bar. The utility calculates the order lot itself at the specified stop loss price and maximum loss percentage. The panel also has a button for converting to breakeven. When you click, the stop loss of an open position is converted to the order opening price.
FREE
CloseProfit
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
CloseProfit is a utility created to automate the process of setting a stop-loss and closing orders when a certain percentage of profit is reached. The utility also has two Buy and Sell buttons on the chart for opening orders. The utility can be used to close orders opened by other advisors, with a stop-loss or a percentage of the increase in the deposit. To do this, you need to set in the settings a magic number that matches the one that is installed in the advisor when opening a transaction.
FREE
Yellow mouse scalping
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (2)
Experts
Yellow mouse scalping   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for night trading on a calm market. The strategy is night scalping. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used. Monitoring of the advisor's work, as well as my other developments, can be viewed at   https://www
YellowMouseManual
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
The Yellow mouse manual tool is designed for manual trade management based in the 'EA Yellow mouse scalping' strategy. Trading time and direction are selected using on-screen buttons: "Trade" (allow trading), "Buy" (only allow Buy trades), "Sell" (only allow Sell trades) and "Close" (close all trades). After that the utility will trade in the selected direction with specified settings. When orders are close in any way (by take profit, stop loss or for any other reason), the "Trade" button change
Mr Martin
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (2)
Experts
Mr Martin MT4   EA Mr.Martin MT4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is designed for quiet, investment trading over a long period of time.  The Expert Advisor uses in its strategy the principles of averaging unprofitable positions, but due to the unique input system, several filters, one of which is a unique indicator, developed by the author, not used in any other Expert Advisor, and the deposit protection system, expressed in the   SL_percent_balans   parameter,it is safe enough for your
EA Monolith
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (1)
Experts
EA Monolith EA monolith   is a fully automatic, multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for trading on the Forex market in the MT5 terminal on accounts with "netting" orders, "no hedge".  The EA has a function for closing all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit. This version of the Expert Advisor is configured to work on the gold spot tool. If your broker has two decimal places in quotes on the gol
PanelCME
Vasiliy Kolesov
Utilities
PanelCME - это инструмент для помощи трейдеру в ручной торговле. Данная панель автоматически выставляет стоп лосс и тейк профик к каждому ордеру. Имеет функцию перевода позиции в безубыток и функцию трала стоп лосса. Основное преимущество данной панели то, что тейк профит выставляется встречным лимитным ордером , что позволяет избежать проскальзывания при закрытии позиции. Данная панель делалась для скальпинга на СМЕ, но может так же работать и на форексе.
Mr Martin MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Mr Martin MT5   EA Mr.Martin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is designed for quiet, investment trading over a long period of time.  The Expert Advisor uses in its strategy the principles of averaging unprofitable positions, but due to the unique input system, several filters, and the deposit protection system, expressed in the   SL_percent_balans   parameter, is completely safe for your deposit. The default settings are optimized to work on EURUSD M1  GMT+2   and can be used in tra
Yellow mouse NEO MT5
Vasiliy Kolesov
Experts
Yellow mouse neo   Yellow mouse neo       - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingal
