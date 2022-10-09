Closes Orders on a Chart
- Utilities
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Dennis HeinI have been actively trading the financial markets since 2009 and developing Expert Advisors (EAs) since 2016. Through these years of experience, I have built a deep understanding of algorithmic trading and systematic trading strategies.
- Version: 1.1
Important!!!
Auto Trading must be activated!
If you need to act quickly and all positions need to be closed or deleted.
You drag this tool onto the chart where all open and pending orders are closed and deleted.
When it has finished closing and deleting, it counts 20 ticks and the Expert Advisor automatically uninstalls itself from the chart.
Best regards and happy trading