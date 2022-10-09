Closes Orders on a Chart

Important!!!

Auto Trading must be activated!

If you need to act quickly and all positions need to be closed or deleted.

You drag this tool onto the chart where all open and pending orders are closed and deleted.

When it has finished closing and deleting, it counts 20 ticks and the Expert Advisor automatically uninstalls itself from the chart.


Best regards and happy trading

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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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