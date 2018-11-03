Mr Martin
- Experts
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- Version: 2.24
- Updated: 15 February 2019
- Activations: 5
Mr Martin MT4
EA Mr.Martin MT4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is designed for quiet, investment trading over a long period of time. The Expert Advisor uses in its strategy the principles of averaging unprofitable positions, but due to the unique input system, several filters, one of which is a unique indicator, developed by the author, not used in any other Expert Advisor, and the deposit protection system, expressed in the SL_percent_balans parameter,it is safe enough for your deposit.
The default settings are optimized to work on EURUSD M1 GMT+2 and can be used in trading all the time without optimization, "set once and forget." The minimum deposit for trading is $ 1000. There are also more conservative and more aggressive settings, to get them, contact me.
The Expert Advisor opens and closes trades on a "closed bar", therefore it can work with any broker and any spread.
Important!!! The EA is designed to work on hedge accounts. The EA will not work correctly on "Netting" accounts!!!
Important! If your spread exceeds 10, then take profit should be reduced !!!
Monitoring the work of the adviser, as well as my other developments, can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vkprofit/seller#products
I have been using the Mr Marton EA for almost 9 months now and I am very happy with the results. I use the conservative setup, and getting an average monthly profit of 4.64% and maximum drawdown of 16% so far. The EA is really profitable, while it is still being secure, and its developer is very considerate of the EA users. Undoubtedly one of the best acquisitions I made here on MQL5 platform. An average monthly profit of 4.6% may not seem like much to some, but we need to control our greed and remember that an investment trajectory is a marathon and not a 100 meter run.