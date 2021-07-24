EA Mr.Martin MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is designed for quiet, investment trading over a long period of time. The Expert Advisor uses in its strategy the principles of averaging unprofitable positions, but due to the unique input system, several filters, and the deposit protection system, expressed in the SL_percent_balans parameter, is completely safe for your deposit.



The default settings are optimized to work on EURUSD M1 GMT+2 and can be used in trading all the time without optimization, "set once and forget." The minimum deposit for trading is $ 1000. There are also more conservative and more aggressive settings, to get them, contact me.

The Expert Advisor opens and closes trades on a "closed bar", therefore it can work with any broker and any spread.

Important!!! The EA is designed to work on hedge accounts. The EA will not work correctly on "Netting" accounts!!!



Important! If your spread exceeds 10, then take profit should be reduced !!!

Monitoring the work of the adviser, as well as my other developments, can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vkprofit/seller#products