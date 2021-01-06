Imagic02 Aleksandr Morozov Indicators

An indicator showing volumes with the addition of four moving averages of these volumes. What is this indicator for? When analyzing the Forex markets, metals, indices on the H1, H4 charts, at the beginning of the day and at the end of the trading day according to server time, the volumes are less than in the middle of the day. This indicator was created for this. It will help you compare trading volumes within the day. The indicator is distributed as is. Tags: Volume, Custom Volume, MA, Custom M