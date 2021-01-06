Imagic01
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 January 2021
The indicator represents 4 moving averages, shifted back. Created, like any moving average indicators, in order to see the approximate balance of volatility and the number of bulls and bears. The difference from other Moving Averages is that an attempt is made here to bring the moving averages of different periods to a common denominator, respectively, to bring the number of traders trading on different timeframes to a common denominator. The indicator is distributed as is.
MnojitelMA1, MnojitelMA2, MnojitelMA3, MnojitelMA4 - shift of the 'y' axis.
Tags: MA, Custom Moving Average.