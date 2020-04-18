Flash Trade
- Utilities
- Bai Jiang Zhou
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact dev.quantech.london@gmail.com.
Flash Trade (FT)
Most friendly manual trading tool.
Easy operation to secure your funds.
Features of FT
- Click the chart to trade fast
- FT supports market orders and pending orders
- Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP
- Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP
- Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the balance or a fixed amount
- Real-time estimated profit when placing an order
- Simple user interface and operating system
- Split your order instantly
How to use
- Click the chart to set the stop-loss price
- Click “Buy” or “Sell”
- Click the chart to set the entry price
- Select the type of pending order
- Click the chart to set the stop-loss price
- Click “On/Off” button at the upper right to switch mode
- The mode will change from green (ON) to red (Off) which means the operating system is stopped.
- Click “Off” button again to restart the system
There will be new features in the upcoming version
MT5 version will be coming soon
in the pending order mode it should allow the option to set the stop loss first and the entry second as its what we dont know yet as well as the current configuration. i trade the 15 and 5 minute timeframe on oanda mt4 so the current price is really moving. ive rented this enough times to have bought it.