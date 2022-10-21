Forex Master Expert Advisor



My EA does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical automatic concept.

EA used one day one trade logic.

Forex Master EA finds its direction in the real data analysis and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends  especially in EURUSD pair M15.

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Timeframe              :M15

EA also has News Filter Option for users who do not want to trade in News Times.




MT5 Version is HERE



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Htet Htet Aung
Experts
My EA does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical automatic concept. EA used one day one trade logic. Forex Master EA finds its direction in the real data analysis and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends  especially in EURUSD pair M15. Recommended pair: EURUSD Timeframe              :M15 EA also has News Filter Option for users who do not want to trade in News Times. MT4 Version is HERE
HA Scalping MT5
Htet Htet Aung
Experts
The Scalping Project EA (Mainly for EURUSD and USDJPY Pairs M15 Timeframe) follows a scalping breakout strategy to the highs and lows. Main Pairs:  :   EURUSD and USDJPY Timeframe:  :   Only M15 Timeframe  work Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and commission broker .  The backtests shown in the screenshots were done with the default settings. There might be better or worse settings. Please download the free demo to do your o
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