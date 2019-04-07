Session
- Utilities
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
If you are looking for a simple indicator of Forex trading sessions, you are on purpose. This indicator draws vertical bars that indicate the start and end time of the main trading sessions.
For a trader, trading sessions indicate a clear time frame for increasing market volatility. The Sessions Trading Session Indicator is a tool that, beyond doubt, will be useful not only for beginner traders, but also for experienced traders.