PZ Cup and Handle MT5

Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns



The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern.

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Clear trading signals

Customizable colors and sizes

Implements performance statistics

Customizable sizes and pattern characteristics

Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels



It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

It implements email/sound/visual alerts





Input Parameters

Amplitude: The amplitude represents the minimum amount of bars between alternative price points. To find big patterns, increase the amplitude parameter. To find smaller patterns, decrease the amplitude parameter.

Cup Flatness Ratio : This parameter describes how "flat" must the top of the cup be relative to the cup size. A higher value will find stricter patterns, yet less frequent. A lower value will find more patterns.

Min Handle Retracement : The minimum percent retracement needed in the handle of the pattern.

Max. Retracement: The minimum percent retracement possible in the handle of the pattern.

Max History Bars: Amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart.

Display Stats: Show or hide the statistics dashboard and performance data.

Display SL/TP Levels: Show or hide the stop-loss and take-profit levels.



Drawing Options: Colors and sizes for bullish or bearish lines and labels, as well as font sizes.

Breakouts: Colors and sizes for breakout arrows.

Alerts: Enable or disable alerts at will.

Support and questions

Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help@pointzero-trading.com

Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.



