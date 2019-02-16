PZ Cup and Handle MT5

3

Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns

The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern. 

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Clear trading signals
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Implements performance statistics
  • Customizable sizes and pattern characteristics
  • Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
  • It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

Input Parameters

  • Amplitude: The amplitude represents the minimum amount of bars between alternative price points. To find big patterns, increase the amplitude parameter. To find smaller patterns, decrease the amplitude parameter.
  • Cup Flatness Ratio : This parameter describes how "flat" must the top of the cup be relative to the cup size. A higher value will find stricter patterns, yet less frequent. A lower value will find more patterns.
  • Min Handle Retracement : The minimum percent retracement needed in the handle of the pattern.
  • Max. Retracement: The minimum percent retracement possible in the handle of the pattern.
  • Max History Bars: Amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart.
  • Display Stats: Show or hide the statistics dashboard and performance data.
  • Display SL/TP Levels: Show or hide the stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Drawing Options: Colors and sizes for bullish or bearish lines and labels, as well as font sizes.
  • Breakouts: Colors and sizes for breakout arrows.
  • Alerts: Enable or disable alerts at will.


Support and questions

Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help@pointzero-trading.com


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.



Reviews 2
Numinex
102
Numinex 2021.11.28 09:48 
 

Nice indicator Just need more buffer 😉

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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Amirul Saufi
25
Amirul Saufi 2025.05.14 14:56 
 

I’ve been using this indicator on my VPS with high expectations. While the signals do appear on the platform, I’m extremely disappointed that the push notifications do not reach my iPhone – even though all settings have been properly configured. Other indicators and EAs work fine, so this seems to be an issue with the PZ Cup and Handle itself. I reached out to support but so far no proper solution. This is frustrating, especially when the main value of this indicator is to alert me in real-time. Please fix this.

Numinex
102
Numinex 2021.11.28 09:48 
 

Nice indicator Just need more buffer 😉

PZ TRADING SLU
855346
Reply from developer Arturo Lopez Perez 2025.04.29 13:45
Hello Numinex. It has a buffer you can read data from.
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