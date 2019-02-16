PZ Cup and Handle MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 31 January 2022
- Activations: 20
Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns
The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern.
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- Clear trading signals
- Customizable colors and sizes
- Implements performance statistics
- Customizable sizes and pattern characteristics
- Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels
- It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
- It implements email/sound/visual alerts
Input Parameters
- Amplitude: The amplitude represents the minimum amount of bars between alternative price points. To find big patterns, increase the amplitude parameter. To find smaller patterns, decrease the amplitude parameter.
- Cup Flatness Ratio : This parameter describes how "flat" must the top of the cup be relative to the cup size. A higher value will find stricter patterns, yet less frequent. A lower value will find more patterns.
- Min Handle Retracement : The minimum percent retracement needed in the handle of the pattern.
- Max. Retracement: The minimum percent retracement possible in the handle of the pattern.
- Max History Bars: Amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads in the chart.
- Display Stats: Show or hide the statistics dashboard and performance data.
- Display SL/TP Levels: Show or hide the stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Drawing Options: Colors and sizes for bullish or bearish lines and labels, as well as font sizes.
- Breakouts: Colors and sizes for breakout arrows.
- Alerts: Enable or disable alerts at will.
Use the helpdesk for questions or timely support. Write an email to: help@pointzero-trading.com
Support and questions
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Nice indicator Just need more buffer 😉