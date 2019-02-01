Triple EMA
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 1 March 2019
Triple Exponential Moving Average Technical Indicator (TEMA) was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine. It works as the same as EMA. However, it provides smaller lags, even compared to Double EMA.
Input Description:
- period: MA's period. Must be higher than 1.
- applied_price: Define the price to be applied. Use 1 of these integers.
- 0 -> applied_price is Close price
- 1 Open price
- 2 High price
- 3 Low price
- 4 Median price
- 5 Typical price
- 6 Weighted Typical price
- shift: give an additional offset for the signal. Must not be higher than period.
Can someone attached this specific Triple Ema Source please (MQ4 )