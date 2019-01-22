This indicator helps you to find price that may cause MACD Signal crossover on the current bar.. These crossover points are depicted in form of stars (like Parabolic SAR).

prevEMA line also helps you to decide the trend.



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How to use:

MACDSignalStars (Violet) stars displayed are the the prices that make the MACDmain = MACDsignal.



If the close price is higher than the star, then MACDmain > MACD signal.

If the close price is lower than the star, then MACDmain < MACD signal.

BUY SIGNAL

Previous Close is lower than Previous Star.

Current Close is higher than Current Star.

Current Close is above the prevEMA line several bars later.

Both Stars are not below the candles inspected.

SELL Signal

Previous Close is higher than Previous Star.

Current Close is lower than Current Star.

Current Close is lower the prevEMA line several bars later.

Both Stars are not above the candles inspected.

Input Description:

MA_Period_short: Fast EMA used for MACD. Must be larger than 1.

MA_Period_long: Slow EMA used for MACD. Must be larger than MA_Period_short.

MACDperiod: SMA used for MACD signal. Must not be larger than MA_Period_long

zeroX_mode: In addition of MACD Signal crossover, the program also draw MACD Zero crossover points .

applied_price: Prices to be applied to the indicator. You can apply Close, High, or Low price.

Output Description: