Price Time Correlation

This indicator determine price volatility using correlation between Price and Time.

WARNING: Not suitable for 1M timeframe, you would not see any lines in this frame!



How to Use:



More closer the indicator's value to 0, the price is considered more volatile.

When reversal is started, the indicator's value would be rise or fall significantly.

During a strong trend, the indicator's value would be closer to 1 or -1, depends on current trend.

Entry Signal:



BUY SIGNAL: Indicator crosses 0.2 from below. This value can be changed, as long as it more than 0.

SELL SIGNAL: Indicator crosses -0.2 from above. This value can be changed, as long as it less than 0.



Input Description:

period: Determine how many bars used to determine price's volatility. 6 is recommended.

applied_price: Prices to be applied to the indicator. Use 1 of these integers to use it: 0 -> Close Price, 1 -> Open, 2 -> High, 3 -> Low, 4 -> Median, 5 -> Typical, 6 -> Weighted Typical





