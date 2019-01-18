WilliamPercentChannel

This indicator helps you to find overbought and oversold prices based on William %R.

Input Description:

Wperiod: Period for %R indicator.

OverBoughtLevel: Define the overbought level for %R. Must in between 0 and -50.

OverSoldLevel: Define the oversold level for %R. Must in between -50 and -100.

middle_value: When true, indicator also draw the middle points between upper and lower line.

shift: Set an additional offset to the indicator.



Several Notes:

Set 0 and -100 as Overbought and Oversold levels, and you get Donchian Channel!



Sometimes it would be wise to: