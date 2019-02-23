Keltner Channel MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Keltner Channel is a well known indicator that not in MT4's indicators default lineup (You can get this from your broker somehow). This indicator helps you to define trend and sometimes overbought/oversold prices during flat trend.
Input Description:
- EMAperiod: Moving Average period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1.
- ATRperiod: Average True Range period used for indicator. Must be higher than 1.
- multiplier: Multiplier used for determine channel's wide. Must be higher than 0 but may not be integer.
- shift: Give an additional shift to the channel.
Good indicator. Thanks for sharing