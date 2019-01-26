Double EMA
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.13
- Updated: 1 March 2019
Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is a well-known trend indicator. DEMA was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in February 1994 in the "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" magazine. It is used for smoothing price series and is applied directly on a price chart of a financial security. Besides, it can be used for smoothing values of other indicators. The advantage of this indicator is that it eliminates false signals at the saw-toothed price movement and allows saving a position at a strong trend. (Reference: MT5 Help Topics)
Input Description:
- period: MA's period. Must be higher than 1.
- applied_price: Define the price to be applied. Use 1 of these integers
- 0 -> applied_price is Close Price
- 1 Open price
- 2 High price
- 3 Low price
- 4 Median price
- 5 Typical price
- 6 Weighted Typical price
- shift: give an additional offset for the signal. Must not be higher than period.
In combination with 34, 68, 136 EMA, give me a good information for scalping