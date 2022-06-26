Galeri Forex MT4
- Experts
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Maldini Yoga PratamaFor More Information Contact Me on Telegram @mamasagoy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Galeriforex automatic trading advisor is an EA based on MA logic cross with RSI filter and stochastic, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life
I hope you provide reviews and comments so that ea Galeri forex can continue to grow and get the latest updates
Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive linkPreset input recommendations? download here: Click Here
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- With only 1:500 leverage I advise not to use higher than low risk settings on a less than $6000 account, otherwise you might have problems with free margin. With 1:1000 leverage it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account
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