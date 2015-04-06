NDS grid

NDS grid is a very simple and safe grid Expert Advisor, a scalper that additionally benefits on rebate accounts.

  • During its operation, the EA uses multiple scalping strategies and places an order grid.
  • The EA can detect 4 and 5-digit quotes automatically.
  • It mainly uses hidden stop orders.
  • It tries to adapt to the market and not to hold unprofitable positions for long.


Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform
  • 4 or 5-digit quotes
  • Currency pair - GBPUSD (H1)
  • Leverage - 1:100 or 1:200


Recommendations

  • The EA is recommended for traders who employ a rebate service, since NDS grid opens numerous trades.
  • It is advisable to disable the EA during meetings or publication of the Fed protocols.
  • Accounts without commissions and with low spreads are preferred.


Parameters

  • lot – lot size = 0.01 for a deposit of $100
  • traiding_day - enable day trading (true - enabled, false - disabled)
  • traiding_night - enable night trading (true - enabled, false - disabled)
  • gmt - offset of terminal time relative to GMT
  • filtr_5minutes - limit trades lasting less than 5 minutes (true - enabled, false - disabled)
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Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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