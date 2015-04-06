NDS grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.7
- Activations: 5
NDS grid is a very simple and safe grid Expert Advisor, a scalper that additionally benefits on rebate accounts.
- During its operation, the EA uses multiple scalping strategies and places an order grid.
- The EA can detect 4 and 5-digit quotes automatically.
- It mainly uses hidden stop orders.
- It tries to adapt to the market and not to hold unprofitable positions for long.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 platform
- 4 or 5-digit quotes
- Currency pair - GBPUSD (H1)
- Leverage - 1:100 or 1:200
Recommendations
- The EA is recommended for traders who employ a rebate service, since NDS grid opens numerous trades.
- It is advisable to disable the EA during meetings or publication of the Fed protocols.
- Accounts without commissions and with low spreads are preferred.
Parameters
- lot – lot size = 0.01 for a deposit of $100
- traiding_day - enable day trading (true - enabled, false - disabled)
- traiding_night - enable night trading (true - enabled, false - disabled)
- gmt - offset of terminal time relative to GMT
- filtr_5minutes - limit trades lasting less than 5 minutes (true - enabled, false - disabled)