OT3 pattern Finder

This Advisor fully automates the trading system based on the “Pattern-123” indicator.After you make purchase consider asking the seller for source code


  • The EA has a built-in indicator already and does not need its presence  which is able to detect 123 pattern and engulfing pattern to make its trade,meanwhile you can use the strategy to advance your own way after you receive the source code
  • It works on any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Crypto). The main condition for profitable trading is that the instrument must be highly volatile.

  • The EA checks the appearance of Pattern-123 at the opening of a new bar, however it also tracks changes in the market several times inside the bar (trailing,martigale).

  • When a new Pattern-123 appears, the EA places a pending stop-order for the breakdown of point #2. This order can be executed and turn into a market one. Or this order can be removed if the signal is canceled.

  • StopLoss can be se set to a fixed value.

  • TakeProfit  with a fixed value

  • The EA also has the ability to trail a profitable position with atr

  • The EA will automatically recognize 5 and 4 digit quotes. You set the parameters in a 4-digit format, 

  • The Ea has the ability to filter out trend with awesome oscillator and moving average oscillator


Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
Experts
Grid trading system using GunLines RSI, Bollinger Bands indicators, closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging positions. Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site +Profile+Seller Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Timeframe: M15 The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols If the broker uses a suffix (for example CAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings Settings  Fixed lot 0.01  Risk
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Automatically set precise TP and SL price levels on any trade ️ Works with all pairs and EAs, filter by symbol or magic number This Expert Advisor lets you define and apply exact Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to your trades using direct price values (e.g., 1.12345 on EURUSD). No points, no pips. Just clean, accurate trade management across all orders or filtered by chart or magic number. Key Features: Instantly modify TP
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Mathematical Algorithm
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Welcome to the wonderful world of   Mathematical Algorithm - the most innovative and effective trading advisor that will change the way you think about trading on the market! Our unique advisor combines cutting-edge strategies to provide you with maximum profits and minimal risks. I have invested over two years in developing and improving this algorithm. Thanks to extensive backtesting over the last 10 years, we guarantee low drawdowns and high win rates, allowing you to trade successfully wit
Signal Lock Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
Signal Lock Scalper is a signal-based scalper with locking of unprofitable orders , followed by subsequent transfer to breakeven using profitable orders . The EA trades the trend strategy with the use of original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. To protect the deposit from unexpected circumstances, the EA provides the ability to either lock all orders when reaching the specified drawdown levels, as well as setting a fixed stop order as an oppositely directed pending order. Ther
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
EA Excess
Svyatoslav Kucher
Experts
EA Excess  - автоматический советник использующий в качестве сигнала для входа сравнение волатильности нескольких периодов, и при определенном превышении ее значения открывает сделки, если дополнительные фильтры активированы и также находятся на нужных значениях. Советник имеет возможность настройки торговли в определенное время, и дополнительную возможность увеличения лотности ордера, или серии ордеров после убытков. ВАЖНО:  обратите внимание на параметры GMT! Для того, чтобы получить корректны
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
EA Calmed Pro
Jennifer Afi Azasoo
Experts
EA Calmed Pro Gold We have tried to optimise Calmed Expert Advisor  for Gold but works with any other forex pairs and stocks. This expert uses  martingale (optionally) for recovery. Please, backtest for at least 1 year and run a demo for at least one whole month before going live; that way, you will know how the Calmed Expert Advisor behaves across the various markets. Please do not just purchase and start using the EA, as past performance cannot guarantee future results. Backtest results may be
Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
YenPulse Slow and Steady Dollar Yen M15
Wilhelmsson Bjoern Daniel
Experts
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- YenPulse Slow Steady Dollar Yen M15 is a focused MT4 Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- YenPulse is designed for traders looking for a simple D
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Benefits the initial lot is opened by a trader or
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review