Golden Star MT5 is a professional trend indicator for MT5 platform developed by a group of professional traders.

The algorithm of its work is based on the original author's method, which allows finding potential trend reversal points with a high probability and receiving signals to enter the market at the beginning of a trend formation.

This indicator is suitable for working on gold, cryptocurrency and currency pairs on Forex.

The alert system (alert, email and mobile notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at the same time.

You just need to install the indicator on the charts and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will be triggered.

With our alert system, you will never miss a signal to open a position! It is very simple to trade using the Golden Star indicator: if the indicator line is green, then we open a buy position. If the indicator line is red, then open a sell position.

By purchasing this indicator you get:

Excellent indicator signals.

Free product support.

Regular updates.

The ability to receive signals in various ways: alert, by phone, by mail.

Can be used on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and period.

Indicator parameters

Period indicator - indicator calculation period.

- indicator calculation period. Alerts on? - enable/disable notifications. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

enable/disable notifications. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Display messageas - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

- enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Send emai l - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

l - enable/disable sending e-mails. If true - enabled, false - disabled. Send push notification - enable/disable sending messages to the mobile terminal. If true - enabled, false - disabled.

When trading using the Golden Star MT5 indicator, one should not forget about the MM (money management) rules.



