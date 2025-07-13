Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals

ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5

Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts

Short Description

Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notifications, you can trade more confidently and precisely than ever before.

Key Features of the Indicator

  • Dynamic Color-Changing Trendline: A clear line drawn on your chart that changes color to indicate the current trend direction:

    • Blue: Confirmed uptrend.

    • Red: Confirmed downtrend.

    • During neutral market phases, the line retains its previous color to avoid unnecessary and confusing color switches (whipsaws).

  • Intelligent Trend Filtering with ADX: The core of the indicator! A trend is only signaled when the crucial EMAs (9, 21, 50) are correctly aligned AND the ADX indicates a minimum strength (default > 20). This filter effectively eliminates weak and sideways markets where most false signals occur.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) GUI Panel: Get an instant overview of the bigger picture! A clean and professional panel on the right side of your chart displays the current trend (Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral) for the following timeframes:

    • M15

    • H1

    • H4

    • D1

      This allows you to effortlessly align your trades with higher timeframe trends.

  • Instant Push Notifications on Trend Changes: Never miss a significant market move again! Enable push notifications to receive an instant message on your smartphone as soon as a trend change is confirmed on a closed candle.

The Logic Behind ICONIC TRENDLINE

The indicator was designed for maximum responsiveness and accuracy:

  1. Trend Identification: A bullish trend is detected when EMA 9 > EMA 21 > EMA 50 . A bearish trend is detected when EMA 9 < EMA 21 < EMA 50 .

  2. Strength Confirmation: A trend is only visually signaled when the ADX value is above the set threshold. This is your most important protection against choppy markets.

  3. Visual Clarity: The trendline follows the fastest EMA (period 9) for optimal visual responsiveness and colors itself according to the confirmed trend.

By focusing on the faster EMAs and ADX filtering, the indicator is significantly more sensitive than traditional strategies that wait for slow EMAs (100/200), giving you a crucial time advantage.

Fully Customizable Settings

Perfectly tailor the indicator to your trading style and the specific market:

  • ema_lengths (1-5) : Adjust the periods of the five Exponential Moving Averages.

  • ADX_Period (Default: 14): Define the calculation period for the ADX.

  • ADX_Threshold (Default: 20.0): Your most powerful filter! Increase the value (e.g., to 25) to trade only the strongest trends, or lower it for higher sensitivity.

  • EnablePushNotifications (Default: true): Easily toggle notifications on or off with a single click.

Why You Need ICONIC TRENDLINE

  • Earlier Trend Detection: Enter new trends sooner.

  • Reduction of False Signals: The ADX filter protects your capital during sideways phases.

  • Complete Market Overview: The MTF panel saves you valuable time.

  • Clean Chart: No cluttered graphics—just the essential information.

  • Always Informed: Mobile alerts ensure you're ready to act, even on the go.

ICONIC TRENDLINE is the ideal tool for trend traders, scalpers, and swing traders who need a reliable and comprehensive insight into market dynamics.

Download ICONIC TRENDLINE today and take your trading to the next level!

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange, stocks, and other financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The indicator is a tool to assist your analysis and does not guarantee profits. Always use it in conjunction with a solid trading strategy and proper risk management.



Reply to review