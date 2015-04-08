MultiClock

Indicator Name:

DualClockWithSignalTime.mq5

Description:

The DualClockWithSignalTime is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to display three pieces of real-time information directly on the chart:

  1. Broker Server Time
  2. Local Computer Time
  3. Last Signal Time (BUY/SELL)

This indicator is helpful for traders who need to monitor both the broker's time and their own local time, ensuring better synchronization of trading actions. Additionally, it automatically detects and displays the latest BUY or SELL signal time based on the objects (like arrows, labels, buttons, etc.) present on the chart that include "BUY" or "SELL" in their names.

Features:

  • Displays Broker Time, Local Time, and the Last Signal Time in a clear and simple label format on the chart.
  • Automatically updates every second.
  • Searches and identifies the latest signal time from chart objects named with "BUY" or "SELL".
  • Customizable colors, font, size, and position for each label.
  • Clean and efficient code using OnTimer() for time updates and object scanning.


