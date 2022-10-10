Volume Period

This indicator compares volumes from the same period to previous days instead of calculating the average of previous candles, so it is possible to detect volume anomalies more accurately.


I have always been bothered by seeing very large volumes at the beginning of a trading day and almost no volume throughout the day, making volume-based strategies very limited. This indicator can verify the strength of the volume of candles based on previous days, so it is possible to perceive volumes that are inconsistent with the period much more clearly, regardless of whether it is the beginning or end of the day.


Parameters:

  • Volumes:
    • TICK
    • REAL
  • Impulse Volume Type:
    • absolute (the sum of the volume of the N days candles);
    • relative (the value of the volume is divided by the sum of the volumes of that candle of the previous N days, always a value between 0 and 1, indicating the strength of that candle in that period);
    • raise average (only shows the volumes that are above the average of the last N days, the value of the bar is how much above the average in absolute values ​​the candle is);
    • raise relative average (only shows the volumes that are above the average of the last N days, the value of the bar is how much above the average in relative values ​​the candle is)
  • [AVG] Move Average Period: How many candles will be used to measure the period average ON THE SAME DAY. It is equivalent to the period of the MT5 native volumes indicator.
  • Threshold Volume: it is the minimum value for the maximum marker to start updating;
  • Amount of days to compare: sets the amount of days that will be used to calculate the average.



For EA  programmers: This indicator does not redraw, it is simpler and safer to program robots with it.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Market Impulse
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses volume and volatility information to indicate the trend or to indicate the market reversion/correction. There are 2 indicators in one. The indicator works in two styles: values ​​per candle and accumulated values. Using the volume and volatility information, when well adjusted, this indicator has a good probability to indicate the right direction, both in lower (M1, M2, M5) and higher (M15, M30) timeframes. Strategy 1: Trend indicator Indicates the operation direction. To us
VWAP Bands
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses VWAP and projects this VWAP into up to 3 levels, shifted by a percentage of the chart's symbol. How to configure: Choose the symbol and desired graphic time Set the start time of the symbol (in bovespa, WIN and WDO start at 9 o'clock). This time is used as the cutoff reference for VWAP. Check which VWAP period fits the chart better: Ideally, a period when VWAP is not too distant from the chart Set percentage levels: Ideally, you should set levels based on history, so that le
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Candle Patterns MT5
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator show several candle patterns. Very useful to learn and to trading some stocks or forex.  The supported patterns are: bullish spinning top, bearish spinning top, bullish marubozu, bullish force, bearish marubozu, bearish force, bullish kicker, bearish kicker, bullish engulfing, bearish engulfing, bullish harami, bearish harami, piercing line, dark cloud cover, morningstar, evening star, bearish abandoned baby, bullish abandoned baby, three white soldiers, three black soldiers, mor
Volume Bands Chart
Rafael Caetano Pinto
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This indicator marks the relevant volume levels among the day. The two relevant levels are the candle with more volume and the period with more volume of lots transacted.  The filled red background is the range of price with the most relevant volume of the day (probably the big player that is command the game). The purple lines shows the range of price with most volume (probably a area where some big player is accumulating before force a market direction). There is also the dot lines that marks
Volume Candle MT5
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator shows the candles with the highest volume in the market, based on a period and above-average growth percentage. It is also possible to activate the "Show in-depth analysis" functionality that uses algorithms to paint the candles with the probably market direction instead of painting based on the opening and closing positions. EA programmers: This indicator does not redraw.
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