Candle Patterns MT5

This indicator show several candle patterns. Very useful to learn and to trading some stocks or forex.





The supported patterns are: bullish spinning top, bearish spinning top, bullish marubozu, bullish force, bearish marubozu, bearish force, bullish kicker, bearish kicker, bullish engulfing, bearish engulfing, bullish harami, bearish harami, piercing line, dark cloud cover, morningstar, evening star, bearish abandoned baby, bullish abandoned baby, three white soldiers, three black soldiers, morning doji star, evening doji star, three line strike up, three line strike down, three outside up, three outside down, three inside up, three inside down





You can turn-on or turn-off any pattern.





Obs: I can add others patterns on demand. All that I ask to do it are the new pattern rules.





To EA programmers: This indicator share a buffer with the pattern internal code. You can use this to control your EA. The list below shows the code with all current possibilities.

0 => bullish candle 1 => bearish candle 2 => doji 3 => bullish spinning top 4 => bearish spinning top 5 => bullish marubozu 6 => bullish force 7 => bearish marubozu 8 => bearish force 9 => bullish kicker 10 => bearish kicker 11 => bullish engulfing 12 => bearish engulfing 13 => bullish harami 14 => bearish harami 15 => piercing line 16 => dark cloud cover 17 => morningstar 18 => evening star 19 => bearish abandoned baby 20 => bullish abandoned baby 21 => three white soldiers 22 => three black soldiers 23 => morning doji star 24 => evening doji star 25 => three line strike up 26 => three line strike down 27 => three outside up 28 => three outside down 29 => three inside up 30 => three inside down









Caution: some stocks runs in an erractic way. Avoid them with this indicator.







