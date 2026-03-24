Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT4

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What is the Relative Vigor Index (RVI)?

Advanced Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Indicator with dual-line signals, zero-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum oscillator developed by John Ehlers that measures the conviction of a recent price move by comparing the closing price relative to the open, normalized by the trading range. The underlying principle is that in a bullish market, closing prices tend to be higher than opening prices, while in a bearish market, the opposite holds true.

The RVI oscillates around a zero line — positive values indicate bullish momentum, while negative values indicate bearish momentum. The indicator consists of two lines: the Main line (RVI value) and the Signal line (a 4-bar symmetrically weighted moving average of the Main line). Crossovers between the two lines are commonly used as entry and exit signals.

Features:

Dual-line RVI (Main and Signal) with zero-level reference system

Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers

Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines

Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering

Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters: