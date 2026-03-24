Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT4

Advanced Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Indicator with dual-line signals, zero-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is the Relative Vigor Index (RVI)?

The Relative Vigor Index (RVI) is a momentum oscillator developed by John Ehlers that measures the conviction of a recent price move by comparing the closing price relative to the open, normalized by the trading range. The underlying principle is that in a bullish market, closing prices tend to be higher than opening prices, while in a bearish market, the opposite holds true.

The RVI oscillates around a zero line — positive values indicate bullish momentum, while negative values indicate bearish momentum. The indicator consists of two lines: the Main line (RVI value) and the Signal line (a 4-bar symmetrically weighted moving average of the Main line). Crossovers between the two lines are commonly used as entry and exit signals.

Features:

  • Dual-line RVI (Main and Signal) with zero-level reference system
  • Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
  • Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
  • Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • RVI parameters: Period (default: 30).
    • Bar shift: Shift the indicator values by a specified number of bars.
    • Multi-timeframe: RVI timeframe selection, MTF on higher TF only, and MTF interpolation mode.
    • Performance: Maximum bars to calculate. Label display in the indicator window.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set zero level value (default: 0).
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
    • Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color modes: Simple, Cross variations, Direction, Direction with level, Level-based (multiple modes).
    • Display options: Histogram mode for Main and Signal lines, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for both lines).
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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