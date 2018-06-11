MMM Adx PSar and MA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
MMM ADX, P. SAR & MA strategy:
- As requested by some experienced traders, this EA's strategy uses its 3 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength, a parabolic SAR to help and confirm the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its patterns. By joining the 3 indicators' data, it is possible to calculate a good and strong trend direction, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading operations;
- It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
- You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value. It is much easier.
It protects your money because it is provided with:
- Trailing stop loss to protect your profit. Once your order has a positive profit, it sets SL at a certain distance in order to keep a positive profit;
- minimum equity percentage to limit your risks. You may limit your investments and restrict it to a certain percentage of your money;
- limits the number of pending orders. This way you will not drawdown your account with too many pending orders.
- Bad Time to Trade where you define the hours the EA should not trade (Time of Market Whatch).
- Spread Limit to allow trading: where you define the maximum spread values to allow auto trading.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread to allow any Trade: defines the spread limit to allow any auto trade if the spread value is higher then this input value, it will no trade. Disabled if = 0;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade inputs:
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the start hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): defines the end hour of bad time to trade (hours only). Disabled if = -1;
Indicator's Inputs
- ADX used Period: the period ADX is working;
- MA Period: the period used on Moving Average calculations;
- ADX & SAR shit: ADX and SAR used shit;
- Price applied: the price used on ADX, SAR and MA;
- ADX Signal Strength: choose the ADX signal strength to allow the EA's trade operations;
- SAR step: the step increment used by the SAR indicator;
- SAR Maximum: the SAR superior.
Attention! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, spread 15 and Hedging account mode. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.
The author is not very informative for your questions, purchase was a waste of money.