SMC Alpha Oracle

SMC Alpha Oracle PRO is a professional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 4 platform, fully automating chart разметка based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology. The indicator detects market structure shifts, institutional supply/demand areas, and liquidity pools strictly utilizing mathematical Price Action algorithms.
🌟 Key Analytical Modules and Logic
  • Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH): Tracks Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) based on customized Swing High/Low levels ( InpSwingLook ). Breakouts are validated strictly by candle body closure beyond the level, filtering out false wick spikes.
  • Horizontal Key-Level Extension: All historical structure levels (BOS/CHoCH) are automatically extended to the right edge of the chart window, forming solid support and resistance levels. Text tags are vertically aligned in a clean column outside the trading workspace.
  • Order Blocks (OB): Identifies institutional supply and demand zones, plotting valid blocks as solid rectangles.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Visualizes price imbalances using dashed rectangles. Users can set a minimum gap size threshold in points ( InpFVG_Min ) to eliminate market noise.
  • Liquidity Sweeps: Flags institutional stop-hunting zones beyond major market extremes using specialized graphic icons ($ or X).
⚡ Advanced Automation & Optimization Feature (v2.20)
  • Zero-Lag Rule (On-Bar Execution): Heavy historical structure and zone calculations are executed strictly once per bar opening. Tick-by-tick background scanning is ultra-lightweight and protected against "Array out of range" runtime crash errors.
  • Aggressive Non-Repainting Signal Engine: Signal triggers are calculated based on the completed closed bar #1 . If the previous bar tests a zone but its body closes within valid boundaries, a non-repainting signal arrow is plotted. If the zone is breached by a body close, it is deleted without false historical signals.
  • Clean-Chart Technology (Dynamic Mitigation): Active OB and FVG rectangles are monitored in real time. The moment price fulfills or aggressively breaks a zone, the graphic object is physically deleted from the screen to maintain clean visual space.
  • Low-Priority Adaptive Dashboard: Displays the current structure status in a 2-column layout centered at the bottom of the screen. Powered by a dark contrast backing layer, it stays legible on any template while sitting strictly on the background layer ( ZORDER = 0 ) behind any active Expert Advisor panels or buttons.
🔔 Notification Profiles
  • Single-Line Alert Formatting: Pop-up terminal alerts are condensed into a single readable line to prevent vertical window stretching: SMC SIDE (Reason) | Symbol | Entry: X.XXXXX | SL: X.XXXXX | TP: X.XXXXX . Includes an internal multi-tick spam filter.

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Indicators
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