PZ HHHc LLLc MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 15 August 2022
A personal implementation of a famous trend principle known as higher high, higher close, lower low, lower close (HHHC - HHHL). It uses price action alone to determine trend direction, trend changes and pullback zones.
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- Customizable breakout period
- Customizable colors and sizes
- It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
- It implements alerts of all kinds
The indicator defines three price zones:
- Buy zones are blue
- Sell zones are red
- Pullback zones are pink
- Trending zones are green
This indicator helps to confirm...
- Market structure and levels, using historical lines
- Trends, pullbacks and reversals, using zones
- Possible reversals or continuations, lines go flat
Settings
- Period - Breakout period in bars to determine a trend change.
- Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
- Colors - Colors of the different price zones: buy, sell, pullbacks and trend zones.
- Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Great indicator. Do you have the pro or paid version with some more advantage then the free one?