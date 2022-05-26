Trend Sync MT5

The indicator shows the trend of 3 timeframes:

higher timeframe;

medium timeframe;

smaller (current) timeframe, where the indicator is running.

The indicator should be launched on a chart with a timeframe smaller than the higher and medium ones.

The idea is to use the trend strength when opening positions. Combination of 3 timeframes (smaller, medium, higher) allows the trend to be followed at all levels of the instrument.

The higher timeframes are used for calculations. Therefore, sudden changes in the market may cause the signal to change as the chart is updated, if the candles of the higher timeframes are not closed yet. But due to this the indicator is able to interact with positions that are currently open (it analyzes the most relevant and timely situation on the market).



The indicator informs about the synchronous movement of trends on the selected time periods in the settings and about the desynchronization of trends.





Settings