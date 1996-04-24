Your Helper is a global trend indicator. The indicator should be used on a period not less than H1, H4 and higher is recommended. Despite the apparent simplicity of the indicator, it has complex analytical algorithms inside, with the help of which the system determines the moments of entries. The indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit a trade that appear on the current candle.





The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the Your Helper indicator displays only the trend line and entry points, that is, it displays the market entry points. Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal.