Main currency pairs Spread RSI

When the price is moving Up/Down rapidly majority of brokers are increasing the Spread.

This indicator will show the Spread for 9 currency pairs by your choice (Yellow digits) - you allow to change all input parameters, including changing the name of the currency pairs.

This indicator also shows classical indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) for defined currency pairs and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator.