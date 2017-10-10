ISO Trend Line Pending

4.5

ISO Trend Line Pending Expert is a unique professional tool which can turn any selected Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line on your chart into a pending order line or Alert line with different trigger methods.

With various order types including Price Touch, Price Break Out and Candle Close Break Out.

The Order History feature will let you to have a quick access to all other charts which an order has been executed.

It’s truly designed to help traders easily trade and manage many charts and symbols without staring at the screen.


Features

  • Pending Order types: Candle Close Break Out, Price Touch, Price Break Out;
  • Easy Order's Lot, Stop loss and Take profit adjustment.
  • Virtual and Real Stop loss and Take profit.
  • Auto Stop loss, Take profit and Lot size correctness check.
  • One click for converting any drawn line into a Pending line or Alert Line (Trend line, Horizontal line and Trend Line By Angle);
  • Alerts History able to re-open closed charts or re-draw deleted Lines, for instant review;
  • Pending Line with expiration time if not triggered.
  • Auto convert low angle trend line into a leveled support and resistance line.
  • Auto line's color, description, style and width set;
  • Blinking line when a line was hit by price (till user clicks on the chart to turn it off);
  • Auto chart bring to top when a line was hit;
  • Continually sound alert (till user click it off);
  • Single sound alert with message box pop up;
  • Mobile notification;
  • Email notification;
  • On chart controlling console;
  • Auto Hide control panel;
  • Chart clipper button (brings all other charts with the same symbol name to the top of other charts only for tiled charts).


Note

  • Candle Close Break out Pending will be triggered only if a candle with the same time frame as Pending line activated, closed above or below the line.
  • Example: If a Pending line description shows (Daily Support Break out Alert). So in this case if a daily candle closed below the line then a sell order will be executed.


Setting

  • Default stop loss size, if no stop loss price is specified for the pending line
  • Default take profit size, if no take profit price is specified for the pending line
  • Price Deviation to Alert (Pips)): Price deviation from the pending line to open the order
  • Max spread to trade
  • Trigger Buy pending orders with (Bid or Ask)
  • Virtual or Actual Stop loss and Take profit
  • Sell Color
  • Buy Color
  • Blinking Alert Line Color
  • Change Color After Alert Muted to
  • Pending Line style
  • Pending Line width
  • Auto Hide Pending lines on higher time frames.
  • Auto Level Low Angle Trend Lines
  • Max Angle to Level Trend Lines (Degrees): If trend line’s angle is less than this parameter it will be leveled automatically
  • Auto Switch Time Frame: Switch time frame if alert was triggered in different time frame
  • Auto Chart Bring to Top: Chart bring to the top when alert was triggered
  • Clip Same Symbol Charts Together: Bring to the top other charts with same symbol name(Charts with same symbol name need to be tiled)
  • Continually Sound Alert Speed (Milliseconds): Decrease number for faster speed
  • Auto Hide Menu: Auto hide menu when no line is selected.
  • Show Menu Only if a Line was Clicked: To disable/enable mouse pointer show/hide menu
  • Show Pending short description always
  • Show full description next to the line, while a line is selected

Expert is designed fully customize able to meet all your requirements, you can turn Off or On any options of your choice;
Unfortunately, the expert can't be tested in the Strategy Tester properly as its using MetaTrader tool bars and time frame switching.


Author

ISOForex, Developing MetaTrader trading tools and indicators for over 7 years. Your feedback will encourage and guides us to improve the product in the future updates.

Reviews 2
100ravi
384
100ravi 2020.06.05 16:20 
 

Excellent tool

Cenk CAKIRAL
63
Cenk CAKIRAL 2018.01.17 15:35 
 

it is a great ea. it will be a perfect ea if tp2,parital close and breakeven futures are added.

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TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
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Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Smart Trend Line Alert is a unique professional Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line Touch and Break out Alert with awesome Alert History feature, designed to help traders easily manage many charts and symbols without staring at the monitor. Features Candle Break Out Alert, Price Touch Alert and Time Line Alert; 1 click for converting any drawn line into an alert line (Trend line and Horizontal line or Trend Line By Angle); Alerts History able to re-open closed charts or re-draw deleted
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Smart Trend Line Alert , available for MT5 is a unique professional Trend Line, Support Line and Resistance Line Touch and Break out Alert with awesome Alert History feature, designed to help traders easily manage many charts and symbols without staring at the monitor. Features Candle Break Out Alert, Price Touch Alert and Time Line Alert; 1 click for converting any drawn line into an alert line (Trend line and Horizontal line or Trend Line By Angle); Alerts History able to re-open closed chart
Fibo Alert Ultimate MT5
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Please note the product is not working as a demo. Please watch the video. Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 15 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user se
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100ravi
384
100ravi 2020.06.05 16:20 
 

Excellent tool

Cenk CAKIRAL
63
Cenk CAKIRAL 2018.01.17 15:35 
 

it is a great ea. it will be a perfect ea if tp2,parital close and breakeven futures are added.

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