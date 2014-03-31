Analyzing of multiple charts has always been one of the biggest challenges for professional traders. However, this can be overcome by increasing the number of monitors. But we'll give you a simple, cost-effective solution here.





A simple Solution

ISO Charts Organizer (Chart Clipper) allows you to categorize a large number of open charts without having to increase the number of monitors and easily access them all quickly or enjoy auto switching feature.





All features that you need

Charts can be categorized by symbol names, timeframes, or any other combination.

Auto category switching.

Unlimited Chart Groups.

All your Expert Advisers and Alerting indicators will work properly in the background.

Designed for Tablet and PC.





How to use

Open a new chart window and add ISO Chart Clipper. Resize the window to get the best panel button size. An editable button will be place at the bottom of all open charts, which is filled with symbol name by default. It can be replaced with any custom name. Place all charts belonging to each group side by side. Open new charts and repeat no 3 to 5 to create new group.





Additional Setting Parameters

Keep panel always on top

Main panel background color

Panel refresh speed in seconds

Auto play speed in seconds

Show symbol name on all charts

Symbol name font size on all charts

Symbol name color on all charts

Charts group location on all charts

Please note this is a multi chart and graphical software which can not be tested as a demo download.