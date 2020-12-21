Fibo Alert Ultimate MT5

This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly!

Please note the product is not working as a demo. Please watch the video.





Features

Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels.

Sound, Mobile and Email alert.

Up to 15 Fibo Levels.

Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF.

Single sound alert with pop-up window.

Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes.

New handy menu to change Fibo settings easier.

Auto bring the chart to the top of other charts when alerting.

Fully customizable, including Fibo level's values, colors, levels that you want or you do not want.

Auto hide menu.





How to Use It

Add indicator to the chart. Select any Fibo Retracement or Fibo Expansion object on the chart. The indicator's menu will appear on the left side of your chart. Choose your desired color, levels, style and click OK.





How It Works

When price hits any of Fibo levels:

Level will start blinking.

In case the chart is behind other charts and is not visible, it will come to the foreground automatically.

Indicator will start continuous sound alert. So, in case if you were not at your computer at the time of alert, you will not miss it.

A Mobile and Email notification will be sent.

Indicator will change the Fibo level description to "Was Hit", so you will not get an alert on this level again.

When a trader clicks on the chart, continuous sound alert will be OFF.





Parameters

Level 1 to Level 15: Default fibo level values buttons

Default fibo level values buttons Color 1 - Color 3: Colors available in the panel to choose

Colors available in the panel to choose Bring the chart to the top Automatically: When a fibo level was hit it will bring the chart to the top of other charts automatically.

When a fibo level was hit it will bring the chart to the top of other charts automatically. True for Continually sound alert False for Single pop of Alert: Determines the Alert sound type.

Determines the Alert sound type. Alert speed: The speed of continually sound alert (in Seconds)

The speed of continually sound alert (in Seconds) Change Color After Hit to: Determines the Fibo level color after it was hit by price.

Also available for MT4 Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6760