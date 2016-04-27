Symbol Switch

4.71

With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template.

  • Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor.
  • Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators).
  • The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window.
  • Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel.
  • Works with all brokers.
  • Up to 100 symbols.


How to use

Just open a new chart and attach the Symbol Switch, you will see the list of the all symbols in the chart, Click on any symbol you wish to switch to. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/_q_uvBwTw7E


Indicator parameters

  • Auto save chart analysis (May reduce switching speed)
  • Auto load chart analysis (May reduce switching speed)
  • Panel Background Color
  • Selected symbol border color
  • Button text color
  • Symbol Switch buttons position on all charts
  • Panel button length
  • Panel button font size
  • Panel button height
  • Panel button font name
  • Auto Fit & Arrange Buttons (Set false for manual drag and drop sorting)
  • Show Symbol mini history on chart
  • Show symbol name on all open charts
  • DE-Select charts after switching
  • Link to Chart Clipper: Chart Clipper users can use this parameter to only change the symbol of selected chart groups.

Download Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29619

Reviews 13
Marcos Yuge
679
Marcos Yuge 2021.07.08 09:43 
 

The product is very good. It exceeded my expectations. It makes the work much easier. I should also add that the author is very helpful. For the quality of the product and the service provided by the author, it is a tool that I recommend.

aw1977
282
aw1977 2019.05.08 10:31 
 

a must have tool for multi-analysis...thanks

Sandy Wahyudi
578
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.01.15 06:41 
 

Great indicator. Thank you.

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Krzysztof Karol
23
Krzysztof Karol 2023.04.06 12:02 
 

This is great indicator for multitimeframe analysis. Current version has autoplay option, so you can automatically look at all chart (without clicking too much). I am glad that I bought it. Generally I have two improvements (maybe for future). 1. It would be great to add additional small button at right edge of button of symbol. When somebody clicks this only once, the button change color for purple color (only example). When somebody clicks the button second time, the button changes color for red color. Third click changes color to basic color (for example gray). This is form of flagging option of symbol. Now i am using another indicator to do it. So for now it is ok. 2. Actually product use one panel and for example 4 charts. It would be great if on the same platform you can use two panel: One panel saves first four charts (for one strategy) and the other saves other charts for the other strategy. Sou you can use the same symbol for two different strategy. I suppose that change should be in the name of templates (for example Symbol()+Period()+Unique ID). Is it possible? Thank you very much. It is very good indicator.

Marcos Yuge
679
Marcos Yuge 2021.07.08 09:43 
 

The product is very good. It exceeded my expectations. It makes the work much easier. I should also add that the author is very helpful. For the quality of the product and the service provided by the author, it is a tool that I recommend.

Endy Christian Febrianto
234
Endy Christian Febrianto 2019.10.04 10:21 
 

Hello... Your product is awesome. But it can not save objects (like trendlines etc.) in segment windows of oscillator/ momentum indicator. So the objects will still appear in each difference pairs. Please fix it, so it will have behavior like objects in segment/ windows of main chart...

As example : If I draw trendlines in USDCAD chart and then I switch to USDJPY, that trendlines will disappear because of it's different currency context...

But when I also draw trendlines in RSI windows segment (or other oscillator/ momentum indicators) for searching breakout and divergence entries, then I switch to other currency pair, the trendlines will still appear in that oscillator indicator's windows segment... So, I assume that there's no saving feature that could save objects in oscilator/ momentum windows segments for each currency context...

I hope that the author understands easily what I mean without screenshot pictures.

I'm using MT4 platform version 4.00 Build 1220 date 13 Sept 2019...

BTW I dont know how to upload screenshot pictures in this review thread...

The Author has given me the answer that user must set indicator's parameters "Auto Load" and "Auto Save" to TRUE... And it's worked... Thx

aw1977
282
aw1977 2019.05.08 10:31 
 

a must have tool for multi-analysis...thanks

Sandy Wahyudi
578
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.01.15 06:41 
 

Great indicator. Thank you.

narco
777
narco 2019.01.12 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ekman
565
ekman 2018.09.05 09:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammet Simsek
923
Muhammet Simsek 2018.06.27 09:26 
 

Good!

Alexd10
34
Alexd10 2018.04.02 18:53 
 

Really good indicator. Would definitely recommend.

Francis K N Ho
558
Francis K N Ho 2018.04.02 05:41 
 

This is a fantastic tool making multi-time frame analysis on different pairs so convenient! And it works with great alacrity with no lagging. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Jakub Jurina
194
Jakub Jurina 2018.03.21 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kollo1973
21
kollo1973 2017.02.10 10:24 
 

THANKYOU GOOD~

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2016.05.24 13:51 
 

Another great tool for who like me has a multi-timeframe approach (my operation is M15 H1 H4 D1)

It would be perferct if could choose symbols to put in the chart and the order in sequence....

I hope that author listens my suggestion !!!!!!!

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