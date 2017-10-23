WeTrend

We-Trend MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team is designed to study supports, resistances and trend filters.

We-Trend is the tool that works also as a trend filter on all major trading strategies.

We-Trend write for you horizontal lines (supports or resistances) on all timeframes.


UP Trend, Down and FLAT

The We-Trend helps to understand the direction of the trend.

  • Red or Green Horizontal lines show supports and resistances
  • Trend comment show the main trend of the current TimeFrame, and other 2 timeframes (TF1 and TF2 parameters) like Daily and Weekly


Indicator parameters

  • TimeFrame=10080 - the main timeframe where to study supports and resistances; We suggest you to use default value;
  • TF1=1440 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 1440 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)
  • TF2=10080 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 10080 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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WeRiskReward
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Simulator for Risk / Reward ratio calculator We-RiskReward is a MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team to simulate an order with Risk / Reward calculator. Horizontal Lines This indicator show you 3 horizontal lines that are: Open line Take Profit line Stop Loss line You can move the lines and you will see R/R and Lots calculation in real time. You can use it to simulate Long and Short positions. Indicator parameters As input parameters you need to check only the Risk for trade. For e.g. you
FREE
SeasonalEA
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Experts
SeasonalEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that allows a trader to buy (or sell) symbols with timing rules. For example, the trader can add rules to buy on Monday at 10:00 am and sell on Tuesday at 5:00 pm. This software is useful for traders that: study seasonal patterns on Forex and CFD study intraday seasonals rules study timing trading rules This EA accepts up to 6 symbols rules (but if a trader wants to trade only one pair, they can do it simply by setting other lots to zero). Inputs
FREE
IchiTrend ind
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
This indicator is based on Ichimoku kynko Hyo but personalized with We-Trading rules. Ichimoku  Trend Arrows As you can see, the indicator shows two types of arrows (signals): Big arrows to follow the big trends Minor arrows to re-enter on trend adding more trades With Ichi-Trend indi, you can follow the trend of the market. You can use it on Forex and on all CFDs and with all the fimeframe you like. Parameters Main parameters help trader to setup Ichimoku value as: tenkan_sen - default value
WePoint
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
We-Point is an indicator for MT4 that help trader to read charts and research the point of Accelerator of the trend. We-Point indicator is a useful tool for traders who want to study the direction of an underlying. We-Point indicator uses a mathematical formula that generates points in Red (which indicate bearish trend) and in Green (which indicate uptrend trend). When a Green (or Red) point will appear on the chart the trader will receive an alert (pop-up or push). We-Point indicator can be us
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
TrendScanner
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
Trend-Scanner is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows you to view 3 types of trends and signals on the charts. Trend-Scanner searches for 3 types of trading signals on all the underlying assets listed in the settings (and can be customized by the trader). If there are conditions that allow you to identify reliable trends then a pop-up alert will be displayed, a sound notification and a push notification will be sent. Trend-Scanner constantly searches for signals deriving from patterns devel
Kumo Breakout indicator
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
Kumo Breakout Indicator is a trading system based on Ichimoku Kumo levels. Parameters Trader can set Ichimoku parameters like: Tenkan-Sen (tk) Kijun-Sen (kj) Sekou-Span-A (ku) that are the classic parameters allowed on Ichimoku indicator on Metatrader. Other interesting parameters: "Configure Alerts" PopUpAlert= true or false PushAlert=true or false Mail= true or false and personalized texts for eMails:  TextMailUp1="WP Buy ";  TextMailUp2="WP Buy write here your text";  TextMailUp3="";  TextM
MultiCurrency Spread Trend EA
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Experts
Premise SpreadTrend EA is a software that analyzes correlations and the spread between five forex pairs in search of a momentum of entry that can allow obtaining a statistical advantage to reach profit. What is Spread Trading The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of two currency pairs at the same time in order to assess which of the pair is able to outperform the other. The object of the study is the correlation, volatility in time and the strength of trend. What are advantages of Sp
Masterclass Impulse
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
The Volume Impulse indicator identifies a specific chart pattern that develops on price bars and volume. It detects a proprietary reversal and trend pattern I designed. This signal is a strong indication of an imminent price movement in the indicated direction. Of course, I always recommend contextualizing the chart reading. For example, avoid buying when the stock is already at its monthly highs or shorting when it is at the current month’s lows. Combine it with support/resistance levels, overa
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