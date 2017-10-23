WeTrend
- Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 April 2018
- Activations: 5
We-Trend MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team is designed to study supports, resistances and trend filters.
We-Trend is the tool that works also as a trend filter on all major trading strategies.
We-Trend write for you horizontal lines (supports or resistances) on all timeframes.
UP Trend, Down and FLAT
The We-Trend helps to understand the direction of the trend.
- Red or Green Horizontal lines show supports and resistances
- Trend comment show the main trend of the current TimeFrame, and other 2 timeframes (TF1 and TF2 parameters) like Daily and Weekly
Indicator parameters
- TimeFrame=10080 - the main timeframe where to study supports and resistances; We suggest you to use default value;
- TF1=1440 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 1440 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)
- TF2=10080 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 10080 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)
Video References
Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand
- How it works (Click Here)