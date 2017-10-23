We-Trend MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team is designed to study supports, resistances and trend filters.

We-Trend is the tool that works also as a trend filter on all major trading strategies.

We-Trend write for you horizontal lines (supports or resistances) on all timeframes.





UP Trend, Down and FLAT

The We-Trend helps to understand the direction of the trend.

Red or Green Horizontal lines show supports and resistances

or Horizontal lines show supports and resistances Trend comment show the main trend of the current TimeFrame, and other 2 timeframes (TF1 and TF2 parameters) like Daily and Weekly





Indicator parameters

TimeFrame=10080 - the main timeframe where to study supports and resistances; We suggest you to use default value;

- the main timeframe where to study supports and resistances; We suggest you to use default value; TF1=1440 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 1440 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)

- Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 1440 TF2=10080 - Trend comment printed on the chart for timeframe 10080 (you can modify it to print the trend of other timeframe, like 60 or 15 minutes)





Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand