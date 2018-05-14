WePoint

We-Point is an indicator for MT4 that help trader to read charts and research the point of Accelerator of the trend.


We-Point indicator is a useful tool for traders who want to study the direction of an underlying.

We-Point indicator uses a mathematical formula that generates points in Red (which indicate bearish trend) and in Green (which indicate uptrend trend). When a Green (or Red) point will appear on the chart the trader will receive an alert (pop-up or push).

We-Point indicator can be used on forex, on the cfd of indices, stocks, commodities, precious metals and for cryptocurrencies (for example for bitcoin trading).


Parameters

  • MaxTrades: this useful parameter is used to give a limit to consecutives long/short trades
  • PopUp Alert (true/false) - Visual and sound Notifications
  • Push Alert (true/false) - Push Notifications

Alerts (PopUp and Push) send to trader this informations:

  • Cross forex or CFD name + Direction + Close Price of the moment + Profit/Loss of the account

Trader can use alerts on pop-up or with push notifications. This option is very useful to receive alerts on mobile smartphones or smartwatches.

  • distance - this parameter help to configure the distance of the point (green or red) from the price of the candlestick

Mail parameters

With Mail parameters you can set to send personalized texts by email.

  • Mail : false or true send activation
    • TextMailUp1="We-Point Buy ";
    • TextMailUp2=" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29368";
    • TextMailUp3="";
    • TextMailDown1="We-Point Sell ";
    • TextMailDown2=" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29368";
    • TextMailDown3="";


HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. Any data and information is provided 'as is' solely for informational purposes, and is not intended for trading purposes or advice.

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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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