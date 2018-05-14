We-Point is an indicator for MT4 that help trader to read charts and research the point of Accelerator of the trend.



We-Point indicator is a useful tool for traders who want to study the direction of an underlying.

We-Point indicator uses a mathematical formula that generates points in Red (which indicate bearish trend) and in Green (which indicate uptrend trend). When a Green (or Red) point will appear on the chart the trader will receive an alert (pop-up or push).

We-Point indicator can be used on forex, on the cfd of indices, stocks, commodities, precious metals and for cryptocurrencies (for example for bitcoin trading).





Parameters

MaxTrades: this useful parameter is used to give a limit to consecutives long/short trades

PopUp Alert (true/false) - Visual and sound Notifications

Push Alert (true/false) - Push Notifications

Alerts (PopUp and Push) send to trader this informations:

Cross forex or CFD name + Direction + Close Price of the moment + Profit/Loss of the account

Trader can use alerts on pop-up or with push notifications. This option is very useful to receive alerts on mobile smartphones or smartwatches.

distance - this parameter help to configure the distance of the point (green or red) from the price of the candlestick

Mail parameters



With Mail parameters you can set to send personalized texts by email.

Mail : false or true send activation

TextMailUp1="We-Point Buy ";



TextMailUp2=" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29368";



TextMailUp3="";



TextMailDown1="We-Point Sell ";



TextMailDown2=" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29368";



TextMailDown3="";





HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. Any data and information is provided 'as is' solely for informational purposes, and is not intended for trading purposes or advice.