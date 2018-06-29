SeasonalEA
- Experts
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 1.0
SeasonalEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that allows a trader to buy (or sell) symbols with timing rules.
For example, the trader can add rules to buy on Monday at 10:00 am and sell on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.
This software is useful for traders that:
- study seasonal patterns on Forex and CFD
- study intraday seasonals rules
- study timing trading rules
This EA accepts up to 6 symbols rules (but if a trader wants to trade only one pair, they can do it simply by setting other lots to zero).
Inputs
Timing settings:
- firstInstrument = "symbol1"; --> first instrument to trade, like EURUSD
- trader can choose other symbols on secondInstrument, thirdInstrument, fourthInstrument, fithInstrument and sixInstrument inputs.
- firstlots=0.1
- trader can choose other lots on secondlots, thirdlots, fourthlots, fithlots and sixlots inputs.
- first_Type_Operation="BUY"; a trader can modify also with "SELL"
Traders can choose the other direction of trades on second_Type_Operation, third_Type_Operation, fourth_Type_Operation, fith_Type_Operation and six_Type_Operation inputs.
Timing trading inputs that traders can modify for each necessary symbol are as follows:
- Entry_Day1=3 - day to enter
- 1 is Monday
- 2 is Tuesday
- 3 is Wednesday
- 4 is Thursday
- 5 is Friday
- Entry_time1=12 - hour to enter
- Exit_Day1=5 - day to exit
- 1 is Monday to 5 that is Friday
- Exit_time1=22 - time to exit
CFD trading, comments, magic numbers, profit level, max opened trades settings:
- CFDtrading=false - turn in True if a trader uses CFD instead of Forex pairs;
- comment = "SeasonalEA EA 2018";
- sProfit="--- Profit in money";
- Profit=199;
- maxsell = 15; --> max number of short trades
- maxbuy = 15; --> max number of long trades
- input int magic2 = 3456;
Pop-up and push alert settings:
- PopUpAlert= false; // pop-up alert
- PushAlert=true; // push notifications alert
HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. Any data and information is provided 'as is' solely for informational purposes, and is not intended for trading purposes or advice.
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