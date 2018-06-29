SeasonalEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that allows a trader to buy (or sell) symbols with timing rules.

For example, the trader can add rules to buy on Monday at 10:00 am and sell on Tuesday at 5:00 pm.

This software is useful for traders that:

study seasonal patterns on Forex and CFD

study intraday seasonals rules

study timing trading rules

This EA accepts up to 6 symbols rules (but if a trader wants to trade only one pair, they can do it simply by setting other lots to zero).





Inputs

Timing settings:

firstInstrument = "symbol1"; --> first instrument to trade, like EURUSD

trader can choose other symbols on secondInstrument, thirdInstrument, fourthInstrument, fithInstrument and sixInstrument inputs.

firstlots=0.1

trader can choose other lots on secondlots, thirdlots, fourthlots, fithlots and sixlots inputs.

first_Type_Operation="BUY"; a trader can modify also with "SELL"

Traders can choose the other direction of trades on second_Type_Operation, third_Type_Operation, fourth_Type_Operation, fith_Type_Operation and six_Type_Operation inputs.

Timing trading inputs that traders can modify for each necessary symbol are as follows:

Entry_Day1=3 - day to enter



1 is Monday





2 is Tuesday





3 is Wednesday





4 is Thursday





5 is Friday



Entry_time1=12 - hour to enter



Exit_Day1=5 - day to exit



1 is Monday to 5 that is Friday



Exit_time1=22 - time to exit

CFD trading, comments, magic numbers, profit level, max opened trades settings:

CFDtrading=false - turn in True if a trader uses CFD instead of Forex pairs;

comment = "SeasonalEA EA 2018";

sProfit="--- Profit in money";

Profit=199;

maxsell = 15; --> max number of short trades

maxbuy = 15; --> max number of long trades

input int magic2 = 3456;

Pop-up and push alert settings:

PopUpAlert= false; // pop-up alert

PushAlert=true; // push notifications alert



