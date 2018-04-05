MultiCurrency Spread Trend EA

Premise

SpreadTrend EA is a software that analyzes correlations and the spread between five forex pairs in search of a momentum of entry that can allow obtaining a statistical advantage to reach profit.


What is Spread Trading

The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of two currency pairs at the same time in order to assess which of the pair is able to outperform the other. The object of the study is the correlation, volatility in time and the strength of trend.


What are advantages of Spread Trading

Benefits are numerous and can be summarized in the following points:

  • Hedging portfolio by not using Stop Loss.
  • Never suffering from hunting Stop Loss that brokers are so good at doing!
  • Do not need to worry about a market crash, like the recent decision of the Swiss National Bank to abandon the defense share of 1.20 EURCHF.
  • The repercussions of the decisions of the ECB rate or policies of quantitative easing etc.


Why I spend time on Spread Trading

The spread trader aims to evaluate and control the prices of an underlying asset with respect to the prices of the underlying asset with different maturities or with related underlying prices.

For example, check how the EURUSD price evolves against the GBPUSD price. Or how the price of the future on the DAX expires in March with respect to the one with an expiry in June.

Spread trading requires strong insight from the trader. A good trader should not only look at the current price but how this evolves over time compared to other factors.

Making spread trading requires the ability to maintain and view different future scenarios in a single moment.

Spread trading can be applied both in the phases of trending markets and in phases of severe turbulence.


Spread trading on forex

To study the cycles of spread trading in forex, it is necessary to use specific tools that I have built over time based on my experience of errors and successes.

To calculate the spread and its direction, I created a proprietary formulas and used them on this Expert Advisor.


Inputs

List of forex pairs to use and their lot

  • firstInstrument = "symbol1"; --> first instrument to trade like "EURUSD"
    • traders can choose the other symbols on secondInstrument, thirdInstrument, fourthInstrument and fifthInstrument input parameters.
  • firstlots=0.1;
    • trader can choose the other lots on secondlots, thirdlots, fourthlots and fifthlots inputs.

Long and Short Spreads activations

  • LongSpread=true;
  • ShortSpread=true;

Trend and Spread filter timeframe

  • TF_filtro = PERIOD_H4; ---> trend filter timeframe
  • TF_Spread=PERIOD_D1; ---> timeframe to use to calculate the spreads

Comments and Magic for trades

  • comment="MSpread EA 2018";
  • stime="--- Magic & Work Timing";
  • magic2 = 3456;

Pip distance for pending orders

  • srange="--- pending pip distance";
    • range = 20;

Closure spread rules

  • SpreadToClose = -150; // value in pips
    • sBalance="--- Start balance of the account to check ---";
  • StartBalance=50000;
    • spDD="--- Max DrawDown";
  • DDtoClose=25000;
    • sDD="--- DD Management";
  • DD_2 = 199;
  • MM_2 = 1; // lot multiplicator after DD (1 is off)
  • sProfit="--- Profit in money";
  • Profit=149;
  • RR=1; // Risk Reward Ratio

Max spreads to open

  • maxsell = 2;
  • maxbuy = 2;

Time hour to trade

  • timestart=0;
  • timestop=25;

Alerts and notifications

  • PopUpAlert= false; //popup alert
  • PushAlert=true; //push notifications alert

Text color and size to print on the chart

  • color Color_Text = clrYellow;
  • text_dim = 8


HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. Any data and information are provided 'as is' solely for informational purposes, and are not intended for trading purposes or advice.

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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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XG Gold Robot MT5
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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