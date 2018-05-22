TrendScanner

Trend-Scanner is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows you to view 3 types of trends and signals on the charts.

Trend-Scanner searches for 3 types of trading signals on all the underlying assets listed in the settings (and can be customized by the trader).

If there are conditions that allow you to identify reliable trends then a pop-up alert will be displayed, a sound notification and a push notification will be sent.

Trend-Scanner constantly searches for signals deriving from patterns developed by We-Trading that are based on Ichimoku kynko Hyo indicator.

It is not a software for automatic trading.





Indicator Parameters

Ichimoku Parameters

tenkan_sen=9;

kijun_sen=26;

senkou_span = 52;

Timeframe to Scanner

TF_Scanner = 0; - 0 is the current timeframe

Kumo Filter

TFKumo = 0; - 0 is the current timeframe for Kumo

TimeKumo=26; - Kumo period

Symbols to Scanner

You can modify this list with all symbols in your MetaTrader 4 terminal

Cur1 = "EURUSD";

Cur2 = "AUDUSD";

Cur3 = "NZDUSD";

Cur4 = "EURJPY";

Cur5 = "USDJPY";

Cur6 = "GBPJPY";

Cur7 = "GBPUSD";

Cur8 = "FRA40Cash";

Cur9 = "IT40Cash";

Cur10 = "GER30Cash";

Section where you can personalize Colors of table

Back Title Box Color

BackTitle=clrDeepSkyBlue - clrDarkBlue

Back Box Color

BackBox=clrDarkBlue - clrDeepSkyBlue

Text Color

Text=DimGray;

Color for Up Signal

UpColor=Lime;

Color for Down Signal

DownColor=Red;