TrendScanner
- Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend-Scanner is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that allows you to view 3 types of trends and signals on the charts.
Trend-Scanner searches for 3 types of trading signals on all the underlying assets listed in the settings (and can be customized by the trader).
If there are conditions that allow you to identify reliable trends then a pop-up alert will be displayed, a sound notification and a push notification will be sent.
Trend-Scanner constantly searches for signals deriving from patterns developed by We-Trading that are based on Ichimoku kynko Hyo indicator.
It is not a software for automatic trading.
Indicator Parameters
Ichimoku Parameters
- tenkan_sen=9;
- kijun_sen=26;
- senkou_span = 52;
Timeframe to Scanner
- TF_Scanner = 0; - 0 is the current timeframe
Kumo Filter
- TFKumo = 0; - 0 is the current timeframe for Kumo
- TimeKumo=26; - Kumo period
Symbols to Scanner
You can modify this list with all symbols in your MetaTrader 4 terminal
- Cur1 = "EURUSD";
- Cur2 = "AUDUSD";
- Cur3 = "NZDUSD";
- Cur4 = "EURJPY";
- Cur5 = "USDJPY";
- Cur6 = "GBPJPY";
- Cur7 = "GBPUSD";
- Cur8 = "FRA40Cash";
- Cur9 = "IT40Cash";
- Cur10 = "GER30Cash";
Section where you can personalize Colors of table
Back Title Box Color
- BackTitle=clrDeepSkyBlue - clrDarkBlue
Back Box Color
- BackBox=clrDarkBlue - clrDeepSkyBlue
Text Color
- Text=DimGray;
Color for Up Signal
- UpColor=Lime;
Color for Down Signal
- DownColor=Red;
HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. Any data and information is provided 'as is' solely for informational purposes, and is not intended for trading purposes or advice.
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