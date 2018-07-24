WeSpread

The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores.

I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years.

This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time.

What is Spread Trading on forex

The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency pairs at the same time in order to assess which of the pair is able to outperform the other. The object of the study is the correlation, volatility in time and the strength of trend.


What are advantages of Spread Trading on forex

Benefits are numerous and can be summarized in the following points:

  • Hedging portfolio by not using Stop Loss.
  • Never suffering from Hunting Stop Loss that brokers are so good at doing!
  • Do not need to worry about a market crash, like the recent decision of the Swiss National Bank to abandon the defense share of 1.20 EURCHF.
  • The repercussions of the decisions of the ECB rate or policies of quantitative easing etc...


Why I spend time on Spread Trading on forex

The spread trader aims to evaluate and control the prices of an underlying with respect to the prices of the underlying asset with different maturities or with related underlying prices.

For example, check how the EURUSD price evolves against the GBPUSD price. Or how the price of the future on the DAX expires in March with respect to the one with an expiry in June.

Spread trading requires strong insight from the trader. A good trader must not only look at the current price but how this evolves over time compared to other factors.

Making spread trading requires the ability to maintain and view different future scenarios in a single moment.

Spread trading can be applied both in the phases of trending markets and in phases of severe turbulence.


Spread trading on forex

To study the cycles of spread trading in forex, it is necessary to use specific tools that I have built over time based on my experience of errors and successes.

To calculate the spread and its direction I created the We-Spread.

The We-Spread indicator allows to study the spread trend with Slow, Medium and Fast cycles.

The value of the positive cycle (ideally buy of EURUSD and sell of LEG2) indicates that the spread is bullish while if it is negative it indicates that it is bearish (ideally sell of EURUSD and buy of LEG2).

My study focused on the trend of these synthetic numbers of cycles over time.


To this end, it creates signals on the spread chart:

  1. Short signals (see down arrow on the spread line - sell the first pair and buy the second for each spread - e.g. EURUSD vs AUDUSD)
  2. Long signals 

Indicator Parameters

The parameters to insert are the name of Forex pairs where the trader want to study the spread.

There are 6 Legs to fill.

Default names are:

  • Leg1: EURUSD
  • Leg2: AUDUSD
  • Leg3: EURUSD
  • Leg4: EURJPY
  • Leg5: GBPUSD
  • Leg6: GBPJPY

You can select to work till 3 spreads (true / false options):

  • SpreadA (Leg1 vs Leg2)
  • SpreadB (Leg3 vs Leg4)
  • SpreadC (Leg5 vs Leg6)

SpreadLevel: it is a filter value for signals - more is high and less signals you will see on the spread line

SpreadBegin: it is a parameter that help you to decide how many spread line history print on the chart.

PositionY: you can use this parameter to move the print on the chart

Color_Text: you can choose the color for prints

Text_Dim: you can choose the text dimension for prints

Alerts inputs

This indicator help you to have alerts on signals with (true / false options):

  • EmailAlert
  • PopUpAlert
  • PushAlert

and for Emails you can personalize the object and texts to send for UP and Down signals (see inputs TextMailUP and Down).


Important

The trader must respect one of the most important rules, that is, having a lot of patience and waiting for the right moment to align all the rules!

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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
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Experts
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
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WePoint
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Experts
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Indicators
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