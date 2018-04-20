WeRiskReward

Simulator for Risk / Reward ratio calculator

We-RiskReward is a MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team to simulate an order with Risk / Reward calculator.





Horizontal Lines

This indicator show you 3 horizontal lines that are:

Open line

Take Profit line

Stop Loss line

You can move the lines and you will see R/R and Lots calculation in real time.

You can use it to simulate Long and Short positions.





Indicator parameters

As input parameters you need to check only the Risk for trade. For e.g. you can choose 1% and the indicator will show you the exact lot to trade to have that risk.

Video References