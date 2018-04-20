WeRiskReward
- Indicators
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Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.I'm a private trader and also the manager of Anchor Trading S.R.L.S. in Italy.
I deal with software development for Metatrader, trading systems development and training for online trading since 2014 with the broker XM
- Version: 3.0
Simulator for Risk / Reward ratio calculator
We-RiskReward is a MT4 indicator made by the We-Trading team to simulate an order with Risk / Reward calculator.
Horizontal Lines
This indicator show you 3 horizontal lines that are:
- Open line
- Take Profit line
- Stop Loss line
You can move the lines and you will see R/R and Lots calculation in real time.
You can use it to simulate Long and Short positions.
Indicator parameters
As input parameters you need to check only the Risk for trade. For e.g. you can choose 1% and the indicator will show you the exact lot to trade to have that risk.
Video References
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