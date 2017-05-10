Avi vertex
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 30 April 2022
The indicator displays trend slowdown or possible end of trend and price reversal.
The indicator has no parameters.
When red bars appear and when they become shorter, we can talk about the approaching end of the downtrend.
When green bars become shorter, we can expect the approaching end of the uptrend.
Great indicator, does what it says very well. I only have one gripe, there is no option to turn off alerts. I just set the number to 100 to stop them but a simple boolean switch could be beneficial.