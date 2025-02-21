ATR Master

🚀 ATR Master – The Master of Volatility on Your Chart! 🔥

ATR Master is a professional ATR indicator that instantly displays key data directly on the chart! It helps you analyze price movement range, determine the distance traveled and the remaining potential, as well as monitor the candle timer and current spread.

Why Traders Choose ATR Master?

🔹 Daily ATR Analysis – See the average price movement range for the day, with the selected period displayed in brackets.
🔹 ATR Passed – Track how many pips the price has already moved.
🔹 ATR Remaining – Understand if there is still potential for further movement.
🔹 Candle Timer – Keep track of the time left until the current bar closes.
🔹 Spread Monitoring – Consider trading conditions before entering a position.
🔹 Language Selection (RU/EN) – Switch text display with one click!

Key Features of ATR Master:

Real-time Data – Information updates without delays.
Flexible Customization – Change colors, sizes, and label positions.
Easy to Use – User-friendly interface for traders of all levels.
Compatibility – Works with all financial instruments and timeframes.

🎯 Who Should Use ATR Master?

Scalpers – Know how many pips are left for movement.
Day Traders – Assess volatility before entering a trade.
Breakout Traders – See if the market still has room to move.
Beginners – An intuitive and useful tool for trading.

💰 Get ATR Master and take control of volatility!

🔗 Go to Purchase

💬 If this tool has helped you, leave a nice review! Your support inspires me to create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


